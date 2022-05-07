^

Sports

Hangzhou Asian Games postponed, Youth Games scrapped

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Racing to contain its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, China has postponed indefinitely this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou and canceled the Asian Youth Games in Shantou.

“The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed,” said a statement on the official Games website, first posted on Chinese state media.

But if there’s any consolation, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said the recent development would give Filipino athletes additional time to train.

“We can’t do anything about it, that was the decision of OCA and the organizing committee,” said Tolentino, who said new dates for the quadrennial meet would be announced later on.

“We will have more time to prepare and let’s focus on the Southeast Asian Games first,” he added.

An offshoot of the postponement was the pulling of the plug on the Asian Youth Games hosting, which was originally slated Dec. 20 to 28 also this year.

The next Asian Youth Games will be in 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In an AFP report, the rescheduling could be due to host city Hangzhou being near Shanghai, the country’s biggest city that has endured weeks of lockdown as part of the ruling Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

Hangzhou had completed the construction of 56 competition venues for the Asiad as well as the Asian Para Games, which are a couple of weeks apart.

Initially, the city of 12 million people in Eastern China had indicated it planned to stage the competition under a super strict virus control plan similar to the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February in a secure bubble format.

It was not meant to be though.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was also moved for a year because of the global malady with China going on with its hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February before the Omicron resurgence.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' top powerlifter calls for financial help with World Games bid in peril

Philippines' top powerlifter calls for financial help with World Games bid in peril

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Reboton, 29, is currently in Pampanga training for her stint in the World Games — the highest multi-sport event...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
While LK Go has the experience, and Mafy Singson and Rianne Malixi the fire of the youth, the Filipina golfers face an uphill...
Sports
fbtw
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
play

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the...
Sports
fbtw
NBA returns to physical retail in Philippines, opens new store

NBA returns to physical retail in Philippines, opens new store

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
The NBA Store has returned with a physical location in the Philippines after a four-year absence.
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Hangzhou Asian Games postponed, Youth Games scrapped

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Racing to contain its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, China has postponed indefinitely this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou and canceled the Asian Youth Games in Shantou.
Sports
fbtw

Team Philippines strikes in football, handball

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines got off to a triumphant start on two fronts in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam yesterday.
Sports
fbtw

Way out for Slaughter

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
There is a way out for 7-foot center Greg Slaughter to pull away from NorthPort, the team that holds his signing rights in the PBA, but it will take a five-year sit-out for him to become an unrestricted free ag...
Sports
fbtw

Villamar, Gabuat resume rivalry

1 hour ago
Kyle Cyd Villamar has grabbed the No. 1 seeding from erstwhile top bet Thomas Gabuat following his breakthrough run in Maranding last week and ahead of the Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental stop of the PPS-PEPP...
Sports
fbtw

Mediation and diplomacy

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
No less than five meetings and 25 hours of discussion with each side separately and in plenary was enough to bring both sides together.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with