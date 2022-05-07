Hangzhou Asian Games postponed, Youth Games scrapped

MANILA, Philippines — Racing to contain its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, China has postponed indefinitely this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou and canceled the Asian Youth Games in Shantou.

“The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed,” said a statement on the official Games website, first posted on Chinese state media.

But if there’s any consolation, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said the recent development would give Filipino athletes additional time to train.

“We can’t do anything about it, that was the decision of OCA and the organizing committee,” said Tolentino, who said new dates for the quadrennial meet would be announced later on.

“We will have more time to prepare and let’s focus on the Southeast Asian Games first,” he added.

An offshoot of the postponement was the pulling of the plug on the Asian Youth Games hosting, which was originally slated Dec. 20 to 28 also this year.

The next Asian Youth Games will be in 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In an AFP report, the rescheduling could be due to host city Hangzhou being near Shanghai, the country’s biggest city that has endured weeks of lockdown as part of the ruling Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

Hangzhou had completed the construction of 56 competition venues for the Asiad as well as the Asian Para Games, which are a couple of weeks apart.

Initially, the city of 12 million people in Eastern China had indicated it planned to stage the competition under a super strict virus control plan similar to the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February in a secure bubble format.

It was not meant to be though.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was also moved for a year because of the global malady with China going on with its hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February before the Omicron resurgence.