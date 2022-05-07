Team Philippines strikes in football, handball

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines got off to a triumphant start on two fronts in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam yesterday.

A fearless attacking display boosted the Philippines to a 4-0 triumph over Timor Leste in men’s football at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho.

Goals from Christian Rontini, Dennis Chung, Jovin Bedic and Oskari Kekkonen propelled coach Norman Fegidero’s side to a first victory in a tough Group A that also includes defending champion and host Vietnam, 2019 runner-up Indonesia and Myanmar.

In handball, the Philippines exacted sweet revenge versus Thailand with a pulsating 18-16, 18-16 victory over at the Tuan Chau Beach in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

The Filipinos avenged their 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Thais, who ended up with a silver medal against the former’s bronze in the last edition of the biennal event in Subic three years ago.