Blue Eagles clash with Lady BulldogsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Blue Eagles clash with Lady Bulldogs          

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2022 | 12:00am
Ateneo’s Vanesa Gandler hammers a shot versus La Salle’s Fifi Sharma in their game Thursday where the Lady Archers prevailed, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Defending titlist Ateneo tests the mettle of contender National U in a bid to barge into the win column of the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena today.

Now known as the Blue Eagles (0-1) under the school’s unified name for all teams, the Ateneo belles clash with the Lady Bulldogs (1-0) at 10 a.m. with hopes of quickly avenging their tough opening loss against rival La Salle.

The Lady Archers (1-0) take the floor at 12 p.m. versus Adamson (0-1) while fellow opening-day winners University of the Philippines (1-0) and Santo Tomas (1-0) eye to sustain their hot starts against Far Eastern U and University of the East at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Carrying a big target on its back as the UAAP queens before the pandemic, Ateneo stumbled early at the hands of La Salle last Thursday, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 20-25, making it a must-win battle versus NU to avoid falling to a 0-2 hole.

“There are some things na kailangan naming hilutin on our part. May mga kaunti pa kaming kailangang i-improve,” said coach Oliver Almadro as the young Blue Eagles embark on a transition phase following the departure of their championship core led by Kat Tolentino.

With Faith Nisperos serving as team leader, Ateneo bowed to La Salle though claiming the opening set.

The Blue Eagles are now expected to go all out against the Lady Bulldogs.

That mission, however, won’t be easy following the impressive win of the equally young Lady Bulldogs side bannered by super rookies Michaela Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

Solomon and Belen combined for 27 points as NU clipped Adamson, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18. The Lady Bulldogs picked up where it left off in a league-best 2-0 start in Season 82 prior to the pandemic.

