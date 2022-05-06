Tamayo tows Maroons back to UAAP finals with come-from-behind win over Archers

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:58 p.m.) — The UP Fighting Maroons are heading to the UAAP men's basketball finals for the second time in the last three seasons.

This after they mounted a momentous comeback victory over the DLSU Green Archers in their do-or-die semis clash, 78-74, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

Big plays by rookie Carl Tamayo steered the Maroons back from a deficit as big as 14 points.

Tamayo dominated the paint in the fourth quarter where he scored 12 of his points.

The rookie out of National University High School converted on a tough basket to give UP their first lead of the game, 75-74, plus the foul.

Despite his woes from the free throw line in the elimination round, Tamayo cooly netted the bonus to extend their lead to two points.

He was also the one who grabbed the clutch rebound on an Evan Nelle miss in the next possession, and La Salle was eventually forced to play the foul game.

Then, as uncharacteristic as it sounds, Tamayo once again converted two charities to ice the game with seven ticks left.

The freebies capped off an enormous 22-4 run by the Maroons to end the game.

Tamayo finished his stellar game with 19 points, hitting 9-of-11 foul shots, and 10 rebounds. He also added four steals.

Malick Diouf added 14 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Harold Alarcon and Ricci Rivero contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Schonny Winston paced La Salle with 26 points in the stunning loss.

Mike Phillips chipped in with a double-double of 17 rebounds and 10 points.

Graduating Archers Justine Baltazar and Kurt Lojera had nine and two points, respectively, in their final game for La Salle.

The Maroons face the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game One of the best-of-three finals on Sunday.

In Season 81, Ateneo swept UP to claim back-to-back titles.