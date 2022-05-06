^

Sports

Tamayo tows Maroons back to UAAP finals with come-from-behind win over Archers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 6, 2022 | 8:36pm
Tamayo tows Maroons back to UAAP finals with come-from-behind win over Archers
Carl Tamayo
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:58 p.m.) — The UP Fighting Maroons are heading to the UAAP men's basketball finals for the second time in the last three seasons.

This after they mounted a momentous comeback victory over the DLSU Green Archers in their do-or-die semis clash, 78-74, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

Big plays by rookie Carl Tamayo steered the Maroons back from a deficit as big as 14 points.

Tamayo dominated the paint in the fourth quarter where he scored 12 of his points.

The rookie out of National University High School converted on a tough basket to give UP their first lead of the game, 75-74, plus the foul.

Despite his woes from the free throw line in the elimination round, Tamayo cooly netted the bonus to extend their lead to two points.

He was also the one who grabbed the clutch rebound on an Evan Nelle miss in the next possession, and La Salle was eventually forced to play the foul game.

Then, as uncharacteristic as it sounds, Tamayo once again converted two charities to ice the game with seven ticks left.

The freebies capped off an enormous 22-4 run by the Maroons to end the game.

Tamayo finished his stellar game with 19 points, hitting 9-of-11 foul shots, and 10 rebounds. He also added four steals.

Malick Diouf added 14 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Harold Alarcon and Ricci Rivero contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Schonny Winston paced La Salle with 26 points in the stunning loss.

Mike Phillips chipped in with a double-double of 17 rebounds and 10 points.

Graduating Archers Justine Baltazar and Kurt Lojera had nine and two points, respectively, in their final game for La Salle.

The Maroons face the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game One of the best-of-three finals on Sunday.

In Season 81, Ateneo swept UP to claim back-to-back titles.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US Women's Basketball season kicks off with key star held in Russia

US Women's Basketball season kicks off with key star held in Russia

10 hours ago
Women's Basketball season kicks off in the United States on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) without one of its brightest stars:...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto merchandise in NBA Store? Definitely, if he gets drafted

Kai Sotto merchandise in NBA Store? Definitely, if he gets drafted

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Aiming to cater to all the needs of Filipino fans, Giron said they will pull out all the stops to get products for Sotto should...
Sports
fbtw
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
play

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the...
Sports
fbtw
'Nothing new': ONE strawweight champ Pacio brushes off challenger Brooks' trash talk

'Nothing new': ONE strawweight champ Pacio brushes off challenger Brooks' trash talk

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Even before battling it out with Bokang Masunyane in a title eliminator match last April, Brooks has been throwing jabs at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine handball squad gets back at rival Thailand in SEA Games opener

Philippine handball squad gets back at rival Thailand in SEA Games opener

By Joey Villar | 46 minutes ago
The Filipinos avenged their 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Thais, who ended up with a silver medal against the former’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

Philippine golfers face uphill battle in SEA Games

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
While LK Go has the experience, and Mafy Singson and Rianne Malixi the fire of the youth, the Filipina golfers face an uphill...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Games postponed as China battles COVID-19

Asian Games postponed as China battles COVID-19

7 hours ago
The Asian Games due to take place in Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely, organizers said Friday, as China...
Sports
fbtw
Villamar wary of Gabuat fightback try in PPS netfest

Villamar wary of Gabuat fightback try in PPS netfest

9 hours ago
Kyle Cyd Villamar grabs the No. 1 seeding from erstwhile top bet Thomas Gabuat following his breakthrough run in Maranding...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors say Payton suffered multiple injuries in Grizzlies clash

Warriors say Payton suffered multiple injuries in Grizzlies clash

11 hours ago
Gary Payton II will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a fractured left elbow as well as ligament and muscle...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with