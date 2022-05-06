Philippines' top powerlifter calls for financial help with World Games bid in peril

Philippines top powerlifter Joyce Reboton is seeking financial aid in funding her stint in the 2022 World Games later this year

MANILA, Philippines — The country's premier powerlifter Joyce Reboton is in the midst of a tough preparation for the upcoming 2022 World Games in Birmingham, USA this July.

But her hopes of giving the Philippines its first World Games medal in powerlifting is still up in the air as financial pains have put her participation in the quadrennial event at risk.

Reboton, 29, is currently in Pampanga training for her stint in the World Games — the highest multi-sport event for non-Olympic events.

Only it's not just her level of competition that needs her constant attention, with the burden of raising funds also falling on her and her team's shoulders.

"Ngayon po, very busy sa preparations [for the World Games]. Syempre, nagte-training, and also nagpe-prepare ng food. We make sure na meron tayong proper rest, [na] okay yung recovery," Reboton told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

"[P]ag hindi training day, nagfufund raising naman. Syempre, [naka] focus din kami sa fundraising na kailangan sana mapuno para matuloy tayo sa World Games," she added.

Powerlifting, according to Reboton, falls under budget class D in the Philippine Sports Commission. This means that they don't automatically receive funding for international competitions like the World Games.

Because the World Games coincides with a busy calendar for Philippine sports, with the 31st Southeast Asian Games also happening later this month, Reboton and her team were unable to get the finances needed to bring her to Birmingham.

Thus, Reboton and her coach Willord Capulong have been forced to do various fundraising activities like selling t-shirts and setting up fundraising pages on the internet.

"Ang sitwasyon po kasi ng powerlifting ay ako po as an athlete, hindi kasing laki ng privilege po na nakukuha ng ibang atleta. Hindi po nakaprioritize yung sport po natin," Reboton said.

Reboton has won multiple medals for the Philippines — including a historic silver and bronze medal in the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championship.

Not just an athlete

Adding to the powerlifter's woes are her other responsibilities in life.

Not being able to dedicate all her time to sport due to her financial needs, Reboton juggles many responsibilities.

And having to find her own funding for competitions aggrevates the powerlifter's spirit.

"Nakakalungkot isipin na kahit na nagpeperform ka, kahit na nakakapaguwi ka ng medal para sa Pilipinas, eh kailangan mo parin gawan ng extra effort para to make ends meet," said Reboton, who is a barista by profession.

"Kasi hindi ka lang naman atleta na full time. Meron ka ring ibang responsibilities," she added.

Of note that Reboton is also a mom and is a breadwinner for her family.

"Kailangan mo makapagprovide para sa family, kailangan mong mapuno yung dapat mo na fund para makapagrepresent ng bansa and kailangan mo maging mommy, kailangan mo maging anak. Alam mo yun? Kailangan mo gampanan lahat," she said.

"Masasabi ko na mahirap, pero makulit ako eh. So kinakaya ko," she continued.

Reboton digs deep

Now people may wonder why Reboton continues to persevere as an athlete even when her efforts seem unrewarded.

But Reboton believes in reaping the benefits in the long run.

Having fallen in love with her sport, Reboton wants to put Filipinos on notice about powerlifting.

"Gusto kong ipakita na kahit na ang layo ng powerlifting sa mga napapansin na sport [sa Pilipinas], gusto ko in time, masasabi ko na dahil sa kakulitan ko, may nakapansin sa sport na ito," she said.

Still, she knows there are times when it's hard to continue to push on.

These are the times when Reboton looks to the Filipinos who support her, even during the toughest of challenges.

"Isa sila sa mga reason kung bakit hanggang ngayon pinagpapatuloy natin yung ganitong laban," Reboton said of those who have been helping her raise funds for the World Games.

"Kasi, meron palang mga taong susuporta sayo. Yung iba, di ko sila kilala... Malaki yung pasasalamat ko sakanila dahil andyan sila," she added.

But the goal remains far for Reboton as only 16%, or Php 40,900, of the target funds of more than Php 250,000 has been raised.

For those interested in helping Reboton get to the World Games, where she will be joined by six other Filipinos, you can send their donations through the powerlifter's Go Get Funding site or through her GCash and bank accounts.