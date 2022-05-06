Kai Sotto merchandise in NBA Store? Definitely, if he gets drafted

Kai Sotto declared for the 2022 NBA draft last month after a year with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia

MANILA, Philippines — Should Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto make it to the NBA this year, fans here in the Philippines will have no problems buying his merchandise.

That was the promise of Pat Giron, NBA Philippines' Merchandising Manager, during the opening of the NBA Store in the Fashion Hall in SM Megamall on Friday.

Aiming to cater to all the needs of Filipino fans, Giron said they will pull out all the stops to get products for Sotto should he be drafted in the NBA in June.

"Definitely, we'll be working with our brand partners to make sure we have access to those products," Giron said.

"I think every year, that's what we want to do together with Titan is to make sure we have the best assortment available and you'll see [in the store] we have a Jalen Green jersey there and we all know how Jalen Green is also a very proud Filipino-American player in the NBA. So when that time comes, and hopefully he does make it to the NBA, we'll definitely work with our partners to make sure we have products for Kai," he added.

Sotto, 19, declared for the NBA draft in late April after one season with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL.

The 7'3" big man hopes to become the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

Should Sotto make it, the NBA Store will have all bases covered for all the fans hoping to support and represent the young player.

The NBA Store made a return to physical retail in the country on Friday after shutting its stores in 2018 as the league's partnership with its local merchandising counterpart ended.

Now, along with Titan, the league once again opened a physical location with merchandise for all 30 teams to cater to the Filipino fans.