NBA returns to physical retail in Philippines, opens new store

The NBA Store makes its return with a physical store for the first time since 2018 at the Fashion Hall in SM Megamall in Ortigas

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA Store has returned with a physical location in the Philippines after a four-year absence.

In partnership with Titan, merchandise from all 30 teams in the NBA are now made available to Filipino fans outside of the NBAStore.com.ph with the NBA Store's 29th international door opening at SM Megamall in Ortigas on Friday.

The 250-square-meter location houses products ranging from jerseys and t-shirts to caps and balls featuring various players and teams. A highlight is Filipino-American Jalen Green's Houston Rockets jersey.

Jalen Green fans can also nab the Fil-Am guard’s jersey in the store. WNBA balls and hoodies are also available | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/coAgUBBYJe — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 6, 2022

Also available for sale in the store are products from the NBA's partner brands like Nike and Jordan footwear, Mitchell and Ness vintage jerseys, and collectibles like Funko! Pops and Panini basketball cards.

NBA Philippines More old school and vintage NBA threads can be found in the store's Mitchell and Ness offerings

NBA Philippines Partner brands like Funko! Pops can also be purchased in the store, along with Wilson basketballs from the NBA and the WNBA

But it's not just the merchandise that makes the store a haven for Filipino NBA fans as it also has interactive elements throughout the location.

Fans can take photos with their favorite NBA player at the NBA photo wall that features select players from the 30 NBA teams.

The store also provides the perfect place for you to generate feed-worthy content — pose with your favorite player or be like Adam Silver and make a speech on the podium | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/xX4ua5TmUh — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 6, 2022

There are also multiple spots inside the store, like the NBA Playoffs podium, where customers can have fun with their cameras and flex their love for the NBA.

"[It's] bringing the NBA closer to our fans," said NBA Philippines Merchandising Manager Pat Giron, who also noted that the Philippines is one of the NBA's largest markets next to the US.

"The NBA thinks that creating a space like this is one of the key projects that we can do for the fans, for them to get to experience the NBA," he added.

Meanwhile, Titan Managing Director Mike Ignacio said that opening the store on top of the website was a way to give customers a choice on how they want to shop for their favorite NBA merchandise.

"Fans really have the option of choice here. Some prefer to buy online, and some really want to experience the physical store so that's really why we opted to open [this]," he said.

The store, located on the second floor of the Mega Fashion Hall in SM Megamall, will open its doors to the public at 3 p.m. on May 6 and start regular operations from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 7.