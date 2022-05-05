^

PlayPark presents 'Noah's Heart'

Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 9:49pm
PlayPark presents 'Noah's Heart'

An open-world sci-fi MMORPG for SEA service

PlayPark, the leading online game publisher in Southeast Asia under Asiasoft Corporation, has teamed up with Archosaur Games, the developers for Dragon Raja, a popular fantasy mobile game, to announce the rights to launch 'Noah's Heart', a giant sci-fi MMORPG mobile game that worldwide gamers have been waiting for. 

In China alone, this game has seen over 10 million pre-registrations. PlayPark plans to launch the game in six countries in Southeast Asia: Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia. The game will be localized in five languages: Thai, English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Bahasa Indonesia.

Noah's Heart is a mobile game that is developed using Unreal Engine 4 technology and allows players to freely explore the world on a large Open World map seamlessly. Immerse yourself in the diverse atmosphere, landscapes and locations. Face hundreds of monsters and NPCs, all of which can interact with players, and also summon a sidekick pet Phantom to help fight as well. In addition, Noah's Heart has a dynamic day-night and weather system within the game, giving players a virtual experience to explore the world in a realistic way.

Players in Noah's Heart can choose to customize their character's faces, hairstyles, and poses distinctively. Players can also determine the careers of the characters freely and select from 4 types of starting weapons, including swords, double swords, spears, and bows. The different weapons choices affect passive skills but the overall combat power and playstyle of the characters will be unique to every player based on their customized options. Players will be able to choose and change to a weapon they like at any time, and summon a unique pet called Phantom that will fight loyally beside them!

Follow the news about 'Noah's Heart' or PlayPark games on the website www.playpark.com or www.facebook.com/PlayparkLive

