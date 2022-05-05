^

Philippine SEA Games chief Fernandez rallies athletes

Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 6:47pm
PSC Commissioner and 31st Southeast Asian Games Chef de Mission Ramon Fernandez (fourth from left of top row) gave the Philippine men's beach handball team a pep talk as PSC distributed their allowances Wednesday as they start their on-venue training here in Hanoi.

HANOI — Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon Fernandez boosted the confidence of Filipino athletes from beach handball, and kickboxing in their quest to capture medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here.

Fernandez, the Team Philippines chef de mission to the Games, visited the billeting areas of these sports and inspired the Filipino athletes with an inspirational talk for them to compete at the highest level and make the country proud.

“Our athletes have prepared well for the SEA Games, and I trust that all of them will put in their best effort to deliver those medals,’’ said Fernandez.

The PSC staff likewise distributed the allowances of the teams and assured that the government sports agency will provide the assistance the athletes and coaches need.

The men's football team has also arrived in Hanoi. Teams from women’s football, kurash/judo, rowing, and diving are set to arrive on Friday, six days before the opening ceremony of the Hanoi, Vietnam Games on May 12.

The PSC has been funding the entire participation of the 879-strong Philippine delegation, including 641 athletes and 238 officials gearing up to corner a large chunk of the gold medals at stake in 39 of the 40 sports in the SEA Games program.

Team Philippines is the defending overall champion of the 11-nation sportsfest during the country’s hosting in 2019. Back then, Filipino athletes collected 149 gold medals, 117 silvers, and 121 bronzes to secure the nation’s second overall title after winning it in 2005 Manila.

