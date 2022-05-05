Lady Spikers repulse Blue Eagles in 4 sets

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers leaned on multiple offensive weapons to thwart rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

In a repeat of their last match two years ago in UAAP Season 82, La Salle once again bested the defending champions.

Despite going down a 0-1 early after a set of runs, La Salle was able to regain their bearings and win three straight to claim the victory.

Alleiah Malaluan came up clutch for the Lady Spikers with two points late in the match to bring the Taft-based squad to match point, 24-20.

Blue Eagles star Faith Nisperos' attack then went long to doom the Katipunan squad.

Malaluan's timely offense proved crucial after Ateneo erased a five-point deficit to knot the game at 18-all.

Player of the Game Baby Jyne Soreño had 17 points — including 13 attacks — three blocks and an ace.

She delivered for the Lady Spikers despite coming off of the bench.