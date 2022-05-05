Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo banner Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games

Kiefer Ravena (L) and June Mar Fajardo in the 2019 SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — A PBA-laden Gilas Pilipinas squad is headed to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi later this month seeking to claim their 14th straight gold medal in the tournament.

Based on the list of Philippine athletes going to Hanoi sent by the Philippine Sports Commission, the country is set to send a 16-man strong men's basketball team.

Twelve of them, headlined by Kiefer Ravena and June Mar Fajardo, will be participating in the 5-on-5 competition.

Isaac Go, Mo Tautuaa, Troy Rosario, Lebron Lopez, Matthew Wright, Thirdy Ravena, RR Pogoy, Will Navarro, Kib Montalbo and Kevin Alas wrap up the squad.

Meanwhile, Marvin Hayes, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Reymar Caduyac and Jorey Napoles will be playing 3x3.

For the women's side, Gabi Bade, Stefanie Berberabe, Clare Castro, Ella Fajardo, Afril Bernardino, Andrea Tongco, Angelica Surada, Janine Pontejos, Camille Clarin, Clare Castro, Khate Castillo and Chack Cabinbin make up the roster.

Playing double-duty for the Gilas women are Bernardino, Castro, Pontejos and Clarin as they will also be playing 3x3.

The Gilas women are targeting back-to-back titles after claiming their first-ever gold medal in the biennial games in Manila in 2019.