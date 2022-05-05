^

Sports

Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo banner Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 2:46pm
Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo banner Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games
Kiefer Ravena (L) and June Mar Fajardo in the 2019 SEA Games
FILE / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — A PBA-laden Gilas Pilipinas squad is headed to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi later this month seeking to claim their 14th straight gold medal in the tournament.

Based on the list of Philippine athletes going to Hanoi sent by the Philippine Sports Commission, the country is set to send a 16-man strong men's basketball team.

Twelve of them, headlined by Kiefer Ravena and June Mar Fajardo, will be participating in the 5-on-5 competition.

Isaac Go, Mo Tautuaa, Troy Rosario, Lebron Lopez, Matthew Wright, Thirdy Ravena, RR Pogoy, Will Navarro, Kib Montalbo and Kevin Alas wrap up the squad.

Meanwhile, Marvin Hayes, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Reymar Caduyac and Jorey Napoles will be playing 3x3.

For the women's side, Gabi Bade, Stefanie Berberabe, Clare Castro, Ella Fajardo, Afril Bernardino, Andrea Tongco, Angelica Surada, Janine Pontejos, Camille Clarin, Clare Castro, Khate Castillo and Chack Cabinbin make up the roster.

Playing double-duty for the Gilas women are Bernardino, Castro, Pontejos and Clarin as they will also be playing 3x3.

The Gilas women are targeting back-to-back titles after claiming their first-ever gold medal in the biennial games in Manila in 2019.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World...
Sports
fbtw
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
play

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala seeks to end long SEA Games women's tennis spell

Eala seeks to end long SEA Games women's tennis spell

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
The spotlight on Alex Eala should be bright enough to pierce through the thick layer obscuring the title chase in women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles spring back from UP stunner, soar to UAAP finals

Eagles spring back from UP stunner, soar to UAAP finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Three-time reigning champion Ateneo booked a quick flight to the finals, after all.
Sports
fbtw
Hot-shooting Archers parry Maroons to force do-or-die game

Hot-shooting Archers parry Maroons to force do-or-die game

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Led by Evan Nelle, the Taft-based squad waxed hot from deep to sink the Maroons, who were erstwhile on a high from ending...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Win or go home: Maroons, Archers battle for last UAAP finals slot

Win or go home: Maroons, Archers battle for last UAAP finals slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 minutes ago
University of the Philippines and La Salle collide one more time, locking horns in a win-or-go-home semifinal duel to dispute...
Sports
fbtw
Balanced Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons

Balanced Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A squad that was 3-0 in UAAP Season 82 before competition was stopped abruptly due to the pandemic, the Lady Bulldogs didn't...
Sports
fbtw
3 Filipino athletes positive for COVID-19 as Philippines starts SEA Games bid

3 Filipino athletes positive for COVID-19 as Philippines starts SEA Games bid

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The football and beach handball teams and kickboxers will be the first Filipinos to get their feet wet as they plunge into...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Twin victories'

PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Twin victories'

By Jon Rahm | 2 hours ago
Spanish golf star Jon Rahm returned to his winning ways at the Mexico Open. It was an especially poignant win for the Spaniard,...
Sports
fbtw
Paul shines as Suns torch Mavs for 2-0 lead

Paul shines as Suns torch Mavs for 2-0 lead

2 hours ago
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns poured it on in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 129-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with