Heat shut down Sixers to claim 2-0 series lead

Gabe Vincent #2 and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat high five against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat continue to hold the momentum in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers after seizing a 2-0 lead in Game Two, 119-103, at the FTX Arena in Florida on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

With their zone defense, the Heat put the clamps on the Sixers' defense, who were stuck playing catch-up for most of the game.

Save for a seesaw affair in the opening minutes of the game, it was all Miami as they claimed a lead as big as 18 points in the game.

The Heat shot a scorching 48% from deep to compound the Sixers' woes.

Bam Adebayo top-scored for the Heat with 23 points.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, tallied a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists while also adding six rebounds and two steals.

Victor Oladipo and newly minted Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro added 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

Tyrese Maxey paced the Sixers in the loss with 34 points.

The series moves to Philly as Joel Embiid and the Sixers attempt to break through in Game Three on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).