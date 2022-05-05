^

Sports

Heat shut down Sixers to claim 2-0 series lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 10:28am
Heat shut down Sixers to claim 2-0 series lead
Gabe Vincent #2 and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat high five against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
MICHAEL REAVES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat continue to hold the momentum in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers after seizing a 2-0 lead in Game Two, 119-103, at the FTX Arena in Florida on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

With their zone defense, the Heat put the clamps on the Sixers' defense, who were stuck playing catch-up for most of the game.

Save for a seesaw affair in the opening minutes of the game, it was all Miami as they claimed a lead as big as 18 points in the game.

The Heat shot a scorching 48% from deep to compound the Sixers' woes.

Bam Adebayo top-scored for the Heat with 23 points.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, tallied a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists while also adding six rebounds and two steals.

Victor Oladipo and newly minted Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro added 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

Tyrese Maxey paced the Sixers in the loss with 34 points.

The series moves to Philly as Joel Embiid and the Sixers attempt to break through in Game Three on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World...
Sports
fbtw
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
play

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the...
Sports
fbtw

Beware of unregistered agents

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The PBA draft is scheduled on May 15 and with the deadline to submit applications falling two days from now, unattached eligible prospects are being heavily courted to sign up with agents to represent them in negotiating...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero stripped of world title

Casimero stripped of world title

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Filipino pug John Riel Casimero has been stripped of the World Boxing Organization bantamweight title after being unable to...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors' Kerr says Memphis&rsquo; Brooks 'broke code' over Payton injury in NBA playoffs

Warriors' Kerr says Memphis’ Brooks 'broke code' over Payton injury in NBA playoffs

18 hours ago
Golden State coach Steve Kerr slammed the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) after a flashpoint...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Villamar, Gulagula shine in PPS Maranding

Villamar, Gulagula shine in PPS Maranding

11 hours ago
Kale Cyd Villamar wore down Mcleen Gomera in a duel of unfancied bets and squeezed out a 6-2, 6-7(5), 10-8 decision in the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA eyes rebound, revenue in Season 47

PBA eyes rebound, revenue in Season 47

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The PBA is upbeat about recouping its financial losses during the hardest times of the pandemic as it conducts a stacked three-conference...
Sports
fbtw

Crippled Altas stun Blazers, steal semis berth

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help drew strength from unlikely sources as it overcame the absence of main man Kim Aurin in repulsing College of St. Benilde, 76-64, yesterday and claiming the last Final Four seat in the...
Sports
fbtw
Morant sparks Grizzlies; Celtics rout Bucks

Morant sparks Grizzlies; Celtics rout Bucks

11 hours ago
Ja Morant erupted for 47 points as the Memphis Grizzlies outmuscled the Golden State Warriors to level their Western Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo-La Salle showdown banners UAAP volleyball season opener

Ateneo-La Salle showdown banners UAAP volleyball season opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo crosses paths with rival La Salle in an early gigantic collision as the UAAP rolls out the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with