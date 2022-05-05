UP quickly moving on from DLSU loss as rubber match looms, says coach

The UP Fighting Maroons need to recover quickly following their shock loss to the DLSU Green Archers in the UAAP Season 84 Final Four on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — Days after ending a 39-game win streak by the Ateneo Blue Eagless, the UP Fighting Maroons were sent crashing back to earth by the DLSU Green Archers after erasing their twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball Final Four.

But with the winner-take-all rubber match looming on Friday, UP head coach Goldwyn Monteverde said there is no time to feel disheartened.

"Ang importante right now is to just know, makita namin ano ba dapat namin [gawin]. Where to adjust," Monteverde said in the post game interview on Wednesday.

"Tapos sabi ko nga, sa ganitong klaseng season, wala ka naman panahon para sumama pa loob mo. Isang araw dapat diyan, we need to bounce back and be ready for Friday's game," he added.

The Maroons looked to be on the top of their game against Ateneo but unceremoniously fell flat on their face against the Green Archers.

In stark contrast to their match against Ateneo, UP found themselves blanked on the offensive side, with players missing their mark while La Salle rode momentum and dominated the game.

While they tried to stage a tremendous comeback in the fourth salvo, time fell short for the Maroons.

The fact that UP gunner CJ Cansino was also nursing an injury and couldn't see action in the all important game contributed to the loss.

But Monteverde and the rest of the UP faithful wait with bated breath for his availability in the win-or-go-home contest.

"For now, [he's] day to day," Monteverde said.

"Actually, hinihintay pa namin talaga kung ano final results nung kanyang injury, but we're very optimistic naman na makabalik siya," he added.

Cansino was stretchered off during UP's contest against Ateneo after a hard collission with Ateneo's Chris Koon.

Cansino was able to return to the UP bench but did not see action for the rest of the game.

UP and La Salle battle for the right to face Ateneo in the finals on Friday, 6 p.m.