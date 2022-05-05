^

Sports

UP quickly moving on from DLSU loss as rubber match looms, says coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 9:59am
UP quickly moving on from DLSU loss as rubber match looms, says coach
The UP Fighting Maroons need to recover quickly following their shock loss to the DLSU Green Archers in the UAAP Season 84 Final Four on Wednesday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Days after ending a 39-game win streak by the Ateneo Blue Eagless, the UP Fighting Maroons were sent crashing back to earth by the DLSU Green Archers after erasing their twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball Final Four.

But with the winner-take-all rubber match looming on Friday, UP head coach Goldwyn Monteverde said there is no time to feel disheartened.

"Ang importante right now is to just know, makita namin ano ba dapat namin [gawin]. Where to adjust," Monteverde said in the post game interview on Wednesday.

"Tapos sabi ko nga, sa ganitong klaseng season, wala ka naman panahon para sumama pa loob mo. Isang araw dapat diyan, we need to bounce back and be ready for Friday's game," he added.

The Maroons looked to be on the top of their game against Ateneo but unceremoniously fell flat on their face against the Green Archers.

In stark contrast to their match against Ateneo, UP found themselves blanked on the offensive side, with players missing their mark while La Salle rode momentum and dominated the game.

While they tried to stage a tremendous comeback in the fourth salvo, time fell short for the Maroons.

The fact that UP gunner CJ Cansino was also nursing an injury and couldn't see action in the all important game contributed to the loss.

But Monteverde and the rest of the UP faithful wait with bated breath for his availability in the win-or-go-home contest.

"For now, [he's] day to day," Monteverde said.

"Actually, hinihintay pa namin talaga kung ano final results nung kanyang injury, but we're very optimistic naman na makabalik siya," he added.

Cansino was stretchered off during UP's contest against Ateneo after a hard collission with Ateneo's Chris Koon.

Cansino was able to return to the UP bench but did not see action for the rest of the game.

UP and La Salle battle for the right to face Ateneo in the finals on Friday, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World...
Sports
fbtw
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
play

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the...
Sports
fbtw

Beware of unregistered agents

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The PBA draft is scheduled on May 15 and with the deadline to submit applications falling two days from now, unattached eligible prospects are being heavily courted to sign up with agents to represent them in negotiating...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero stripped of world title

Casimero stripped of world title

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Filipino pug John Riel Casimero has been stripped of the World Boxing Organization bantamweight title after being unable to...
Sports
fbtw
PBA eyes rebound, revenue in Season 47

PBA eyes rebound, revenue in Season 47

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The PBA is upbeat about recouping its financial losses during the hardest times of the pandemic as it conducts a stacked three-conference...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Genshin fans flock Cosplay Carnival; HoYoverse announces delay in new content

Genshin fans flock Cosplay Carnival; HoYoverse announces delay in new content

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
One of the biggest and most anticipated cosplay conventions in the country made a return to a live event this past weeke...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega, ONIC PH rise; Echo, Nexplay EVOS fall in MPL Season 9 playoffs

Smart Omega, ONIC PH rise; Echo, Nexplay EVOS fall in MPL Season 9 playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
The Mobile Professional League kicked off its playoffs with heated match-ups between Echo and Smart Omega, and ONIC PH and...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH revamps awards criteria for Season 9

MPL PH revamps awards criteria for Season 9

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
With the playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 9 just a day away, Moonton Games...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile previews massive update

PUBG Mobile previews massive update

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
Tencent Games' popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is set to release its biggest update so far next month.
Sports
fbtw
The Cabal Mobile Nevareth League 2021 announces grand finals

The Cabal Mobile Nevareth League 2021 announces grand finals

8 days ago
From the hopefuls who entered the contest, only two guilds are left standing to fight one last time to claim the right to...
Sports
fbtw
Fennel Adversity enters playoffs in regional WildRift tiff

Fennel Adversity enters playoffs in regional WildRift tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
Fennel Adversity barged into the playoffs of the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Finals after securing the second top spot during...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with