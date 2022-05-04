^

Malixi toughens up for SEA Games golf battle

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 4, 2022 | 5:26pm
Malixi toughens up for SEA Games golf battle
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi takes a one-day break before diving back into a workout routine again, seeking to gain competitive edge when golf competitions in the Southeast Asian Games are held from May 13-18 at the Heron Lake Golf and Resort course in Vinh Yen, Vietnam.

Malixi arrived Wednesday from a month-long campaign in the US where she produced mixed results, including a second victory and a botched title drive in the American Junior Golf Association circuit, plus a learning moment in the qualifier of the world’s premier women's pro championship.

“She arrived early this morning and will rest first,” Malixi’s dad Roy told Philstar.com Wednesday. “Tomorrow, she’ll be fine-tuning her swing with coach Norman (Sto. Domingo) and will play a round at Northwoods on Friday.”

Malixi, 15, will help spearhead the country’s bid to retain the two gold medals which now-LPGA campaigner Bianca Pagdanganan (individual) and Lois Kaye Go and now-pro Abby Arevalo (team) won in the 2019 edition of the regional biennial games at Luisita in Tarlac.

The ICTSI-backed rising star dominated the grueling SEAG qualifier, also at Luisita, last March in between upstaging the country’s top pros twice in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Midlands and Luisita.

Moving to the US to resume her AJGA campaign, she won the Thunderbird All Star in a three-way playoff to clinch her second AJGA title following a breakthrough in the Se Ri Pak Desert Classic last year. But she failed to make it back-to-back as she blew a four-stroke lead in the final round of the PING Heather Classic and ended up joint second.

She tried her luck in the US Women’s Open qualifying but struggled with her putting and wound up joint 24th in the Soule Park 36-hole elims in California.

“I made two three-putts in each of the two rounds. But that was a good experience. Now, I know how it’s like playing with the pros gearing up for the majors in the LPGA,” she said.

She used that experience to co-lead in the first round of the Rome Junior Classic, another AJGA event, but lost her touch on the mound and greens in the second round, hitting wayward drives and reeling with three lip-outs in the last four holes. She wound up joint fifth.

She, however, believes she'll reach top form and build the needed confidence in time for the Hanoi Games where she will team up with Go and Mafy Singson with an eye at the individual gold against her fellow rising stars from powerhouse and the country’s perennial rival Thailand.

After the SEAG, Malixi flies back to the US for the Under Armour/Albane Valenzuela girls Invitational of the AJGA on May 26-29 at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

