Morant ties playoff career-high 47 points as Grizzlies even series vs Warriors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 4, 2022 | 12:29pm
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 03, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.
JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Ja Morant made up for his missed game-winner in their series opener against the Golden State Warriors with a clutch performance to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 106-101 Game Two victory at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee on Tuesday (Wednesday, Maninla time).

After giving up an 11-point lead in the third quarter, Morant scored the Grizzlies' last 15 points to deny Golden State the victory on their home court.

The All-Star guard singlehandedly outscored Golden State, 15-6 in the final 4:33 of the game.

Morant's explosion proved timely as the Warriors were looking to steal another win with a four-point cushion, 95-91.

He tied his playoff career-high with 47 points while adding eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry paced the Warriors in the loss with 27 points.

The series, now tied at 1-1, returns to the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) for Game Three.

BASKETBALL

NBA
