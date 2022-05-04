Morant ties playoff career-high 47 points as Grizzlies even series vs Warriors
MANILA, Philippines – Ja Morant made up for his missed game-winner in their series opener against the Golden State Warriors with a clutch performance to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 106-101 Game Two victory at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee on Tuesday (Wednesday, Maninla time).
After giving up an 11-point lead in the third quarter, Morant scored the Grizzlies' last 15 points to deny Golden State the victory on their home court.
The All-Star guard singlehandedly outscored Golden State, 15-6 in the final 4:33 of the game.
Morant's explosion proved timely as the Warriors were looking to steal another win with a four-point cushion, 95-91.
He tied his playoff career-high with 47 points while adding eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals.
Meanwhile, Stephen Curry paced the Warriors in the loss with 27 points.
The series, now tied at 1-1, returns to the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) for Game Three.
- Latest
- Trending