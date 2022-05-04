^

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 4, 2022 | 11:14am
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
L-R Bea de Leon of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, PBA Coach Yeng Guiao, and former UP Lady Maroon Kathy Bersola
MilLENIals for Leni-Kiko 2022

MANILA, Philippines – For athletes and coaches, the Smart Araneta Coliseum has always been an iconic venue for sports' biggest events and battles — from the PBA Finals to the collegiate sports.

But on Tuesday, scores of sports personalities made their way inside the Big Dome for a different kind of fight.

Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the candidates they support in the upcoming national and local elections next week.

Dubbed "Ang Atleta sa Araneta", various athletes and coaches came to the venue clad in pink and flashing the “L” hand sign in support of presidential and vice presidential bet Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan.

Veering away from their usual repertoire of training and playing their sport, different icons of Philippine sports used their platforms to advocate for change.

When asked about the motivation behind taking a stand, many were in agreement that they wanted to use their influence for the good of the nation.

"I know that my platform as an athlete is very prominent, especially here in the Philippines and especially being in women's volleyball. We all have a platform and I think that as an athlete, we should use it to advocate for change and to really just show the country that we do have a voice," star volleyball player Kat Tolentino said.

"I think, before being an athlete we're all citizens of this country. We have to really know what's our worth also. And kailangan natin ipaglaban kung ano ang karapatan and rights natin so kailangan natin gamitin ang ating boses para sa pag-asa sa kinabukasan nating lahat," quipped Tolentino's former Ateneo teammate and Philippine national team mainstay Alyssa Valdez.

Though primarily fighting in the arena of sports, they are not limited to just that.

"Hindi namin gamitin yung pagiging influencer namin sa mga bagay na shallow. Kasi this matters a lot, this is a big deal. This is something that's so much more greater than all of us and our sport," Christiana Dimaunahan of the NU women's basketball team said.

The athletes were also able to refute the argument of not mixing politics with sports with conviction, noting that they are also involved in the welfare of the nation.

"Sports is political. Kahit i-deny pa yan ng kahit sino, sports is political. To the smallest teams, to the lowest grassroots, meron at merong pulitika. Sana ayaw natin ng bad politics, pero meron at merong pulitika. You can't tell us to sit back and watch and let everyone do the work for us," said former UP Lady Maroon Kathy Bersola.

For the sports personalities who also represent flag and country in outside competitions, they relished being able to fight for the nation in a different arena.

"Nirerepresent nga namin yung bansa natin, syempre kailangan din namin ipaglaban yung dapat para sa bayan," said Philippine men's volleyball team member Joshua Retamar.

"We're very, very happy na meron pa po pala kaming pwedeng gawing iba at hindi lang magvolleyball," UAAP champion and Choco Mucho Flying Titan Bea de Leon added.

And according to PBA coach Yeng Guiao, the efforts of the athletes and the scores of other Filipinos who continue to advocate for Robredo and Pangilinan's campaign will lead to good governance in the country.

"Nakikita ko rin yung movement natin, [Leni] will not be indebted to any politician, she will not be indebted to any big business man because people who put her in power are the regular people," said Guiao.

"Sayang yung opportunity kung palalagpasin natin yung ganito," he added.

