Valenzuela spoils Makatiâ€™s MPBL season debut

Valenzuela spoils Makati’s MPBL season debut

MANILA, Philippines – Valenzuela again rode the dominant play of Jaymar Gimpayan to subdue debuting Makati, 56-52, on Tuesday and make it back-to-back in the fourth season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Barely 24 hours after leading Valenzuela to a 79-67 victory on Monday, Gimpayan scored 17 points and snagged 24 rebounds to earn his second straight best player of the game honors.

Patrick Cabahug provided scoring support with 13 while Apreku helped Gimpayan underneath with 12 boards.

Lord Hower Casajeros also snared 8 rebounds as the MJAS Zenith-supported Valenzuela dominated the shaded lane, 63-47, en route to a 2-1 slate.

Composed mostly of homegrown and collegiate players, Makati got 13 points from Larry Arpia, 11 from Mark Lester Sta. Maria and 9 from Vince Artrei Sarmiento.

Poor free throw shooting hounded Makati, which only made 5 of 12 attempts for 41.7%.

With the 6-foot-2 Gimpayan missing just 1 of 10 charities, Valenzuela fared a little better at 57.7 percent (15 of 26).

Valenzuela coach Aldrin Morante used only 11 players with Julius Pasculado joining the scoring fray with 9, Andrey Amenion (6), Leo James Ingles (3) and Casajeros 2.

The country's top regional league will take a break in deference to the May 9 national elections and will resume on May 16.

On tap at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan is a doubleheader pitting Bataan against General Santos City at 7 p.m. and Bacolod against San Juan at 9 p.m.