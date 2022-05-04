Celtics hunt down Bucks to tie series 1-1

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 celebrate during the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on May 03, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics leveled their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks after a 109-86 Game Two win at the TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum connived for a total of 59 points to lead Boston to a wire-to-wire victory.

At the end of the first quarter, the Celtics were already ahead by twin-digits, 32-21.

But a second frame where they outscored the Bucks 33-19 blew the game wide open. Boston led by as much as 26 points.

Brown and Tatum led five Celtics in double-digit scoring with 30 and 29 points, respectively.

Tatum also registered eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block.

Al Horford finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three assists, four steals and a block.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in the losing effort.

The series shifts to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game Three on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).