Eagles, Maroons aim to quickly dispose of UAAP semis foes

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – #2 UP vs #3 DLSU

6 p.m. – #1 ADMU vs #4 FEU

MANILA, Philippines — Top-seeded rivals Ateneo and University of the Philippines shoot for a quick finals date when they tackle lower-ranked Far Eastern University and La Salle, respectively, in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Armed with twice-to-beat incentives, the No.1 and three-time reigning champion Blue Eagles (13-1) want quick work of the fourth-running Tamaraws (7-7) in the main game at 6 p.m. after the similar bid of the second-seeded Fighting Maroons (12-2) against the No. 3 Green Archers (9-5) at 2 p.m.

A win by the Katipunan-based rivals would push them straight to the finals to dispute the unique UAAP crown under a bubble set-up amid the pandemic aside from a gigantic championship rematch since their duel in 2018.

But for both teams coming off different paths on to the Final Four, the job is easier said than done.

“You know coach Olsen (Racela) does a great job and they’re gonna be ready. But we will regroup and we have to make sure that our loss (against UP) is useful for us. There will be lessons taken and lessons learned,” said coach Tab Baldwin as Ateneo’s outright finals dream got spoiled over the weekend.

Needing one last triumph to book a direct flight to the championship, the Blue Eagles then on a 13-0 season start fumbled and landed hard at the expense of the Fighting Maroons with a gut-wrenching 84-83 loss.

The costly defeat also snapped Ateneo’s 39-game win streak since 2018, adding fuel to an already spirited UP side on the other end.

“Hopefully, we can carry it over to the semis. It’s all about the bigger picture,” said mentor Goldwin Monteverde as UP looks to fan its goal of ending a 36-year UAAP title drought.

As of posting time, UP is hoping for the availability of gunner CJ Cansino, who went through an MRI exam Tuesday following a knee injury against Ateneo.

Both Ateneo and UP swept their semis counterparts in the elimination round. The Blue Eagles clipped the Tamaraws, 79-70 and 70-53, while the Fighting Maroons bested the Green Archers, 61-59 and 72-69.