Sports

Gimpayan, Cabahug power Valenzuela over Mindoro in MPBL cagefest

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 10:33am
MANILA, Philippines – Valenzuela City banked on the all-around play of Jaymar Gimpayan to trounce the Mindoro Tamaraws, 79-67, Monday night and got back on track in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) fourth season at the Filoil Flyving V Centre in San Juan.

The 6-foot-2 Gimpayan, a high-flyer star from Our Lady of Fatima University, fired 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead nine players who managed to score for Valenzuela, which leveled its slate at 1-1 after yielding to Sarangani, 73-77, in the April 25 inaugurals

Veteran gunner Patrick Cabahug also produced a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jess Quilatan posted 12 points, while Felix Apreku chipped in 9 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 blocks for Coach Aldrin Morante's charges.

The debuting Tamaraws drew 14 points and 12 rebounds from Larce Christian Sunga, 14 points from former Ginebra guard Teytey Teodoro, 12 points from Marlon John Espiritu and 8 points from recreational leagues star Christian Palma.

Gimpayan, who already had 14 points and 11 rebounds after the first half, also tallied 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in a 32-minute, 16-second stint on the floor and was named the game's best player.

The combined 45 rebounds of Gimpayan, Apreku and Cabahug out of Valenzuela's 57 total nearly matched Mindoro's 49 boards.

A triple by Casajeros with 10 seconds left forged the final count and the game's biggest spread.

