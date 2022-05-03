^

Sports

Atimonan paddlers dominate National Age Group and Veterans tilt

Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 12:24am
Atimonan paddlers dominate National Age Group and Veterans tilt
From left to right: Lana Zoey Cabalu, Coach Julius Esposo, Liam Zion Cabalu and Team Captain Kimberly Amandy.

MANILA, Philippines – The Atimonan Paddlers team headed by promising young players captured three golds, one silver, and two bronze medals in the 1st National Age Group and Veterans Table Tennis Tournament over the weekend in Alfonso, Cavite.

Liam Zion dominated two age-group events by beating Viel Luna of Blastpoint, 3-0, in the finals of boys’ 10-and-under class and Clyde Tabrilla of Sta. Rosa, 3-0, in the championship round of boys’ 12-and-under division for two gold medals.

Erich Bianca Torzar defeated Hermina Stephanie Angcao of Blastpoint, 3-2, to take home the girls’ 10-and-under crown and Atimonan’s third gold in the event participated by players from different clubs in National Capital Region and CALABARZON.

Julius Esposo, a former national player and coach, guided the Atimonan team to a dominating finish.

“I am really satisfied and glad that my players have worked hard to achieve these awards,” Esposo, the eight-time national champion and 2005 top 32 Shanghai World Championship doubles, said. “Their performance only shows that they can dominate the national level.”

Atimonan’s silver came from Lana Zoey Cabalu in the girls’ 12-and-under class and she also bagged a bronze medal in the girls’ 14-and-under event.

Kimberly Amandy, the team captain, also settled for a bronze in the girls’ 17-and-under class.

TABLE TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 3 days ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons smash Eagles' streak, restore UAAP Final Four

Maroons smash Eagles' streak, restore UAAP Final Four

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The legendary Ateneo win streak is a thing of the past.
Sports
fbtw
UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating

UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a statement released Sunday morning, Pujante blasted Baldwin for making comments about the three game officials involved...
Sports
fbtw
Traditional final four set

Traditional final four set

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines denied rival Ateneo a perfect elims campaign and an outright finals berth, pulling off a pulsating...
Sports
fbtw
POC thankful as world, Asian tennis bodies give Philippine bets green light to compete in SEAG

POC thankful as world, Asian tennis bodies give Philippine bets green light to compete in SEAG

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The ITF slapped Philta with the suspension due to its failure to elect members of its board who are "truly representative...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Atimonan paddlers dominate National Age Group and Veterans tilt

Atimonan paddlers dominate National Age Group and Veterans tilt

49 minutes ago
The Atimonan Paddlers team headed by promising young players captured three golds, one silver, and two bronze medals in the...
Sports
fbtw

PSC puts P230 million price tag for Hanoi campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has shelled out at least P200 million to fuel the country’s campaign to defend its overall title in the forthcoming Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw

Surprise, surprise

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
It seemed like a sweep was inevitable, considering Ateneo’s dominance in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball competition.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Bucks score

Warriors, Bucks score

1 hour ago
Reserve guard Jordan Poole had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power Golden State over Memphis, 117-116, in...
Sports
fbtw
Wang completes amazing Cinderella run

Wang completes amazing Cinderella run

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Unheralded Chinese Wang Zhi Yi sealed her Cinderella triumph in the Smart Badminton Asia Championships with a pulsating three-setter...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with