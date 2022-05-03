Atimonan paddlers dominate National Age Group and Veterans tilt

From left to right: Lana Zoey Cabalu, Coach Julius Esposo, Liam Zion Cabalu and Team Captain Kimberly Amandy.

MANILA, Philippines – The Atimonan Paddlers team headed by promising young players captured three golds, one silver, and two bronze medals in the 1st National Age Group and Veterans Table Tennis Tournament over the weekend in Alfonso, Cavite.

Liam Zion dominated two age-group events by beating Viel Luna of Blastpoint, 3-0, in the finals of boys’ 10-and-under class and Clyde Tabrilla of Sta. Rosa, 3-0, in the championship round of boys’ 12-and-under division for two gold medals.

Erich Bianca Torzar defeated Hermina Stephanie Angcao of Blastpoint, 3-2, to take home the girls’ 10-and-under crown and Atimonan’s third gold in the event participated by players from different clubs in National Capital Region and CALABARZON.

Julius Esposo, a former national player and coach, guided the Atimonan team to a dominating finish.

“I am really satisfied and glad that my players have worked hard to achieve these awards,” Esposo, the eight-time national champion and 2005 top 32 Shanghai World Championship doubles, said. “Their performance only shows that they can dominate the national level.”

Atimonan’s silver came from Lana Zoey Cabalu in the girls’ 12-and-under class and she also bagged a bronze medal in the girls’ 14-and-under event.

Kimberly Amandy, the team captain, also settled for a bronze in the girls’ 17-and-under class.