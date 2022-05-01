^

Maroons smash Eagles' streak, restore UAAP Final Four

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 9:25pm
Maroons smash Eagles' streak, restore UAAP Final Four
Malick Diouf had a monster double-double for the UP Fighting Maroons with 18 points and 16 rebounds to break Ateneo's win streak in the UAAP
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:39 p.m.) — The legendary Ateneo win streak is a thing of the past.

The UP Fighting Maroons ended a 39-game win streak by the Ateneo Blue Eagles after a cardiac 84-83 win in the final game of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament elims at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

The Maroons, second in the standings, handed the Blue Eagles their first loss since October 2018.
It was also UP's first win against their Katipunan neighbors since October 8, 2016.

Ateneo (13-1) will thus have to go through a traditional Final Four where they will face the FEU Tamaraws.

Meanwhile, UP (12-2) will face La Salle.

The Maroons started with guns blazing as they jumped to an early dominant lead, 30-14.

But like the top-seeded team that they are, the Blue Eagles battled back and made it a ball game by the third salvo.

In the early goings of the second half, a 9-2 run gave Ateneo its first lead of the game at 53-52.

Though the Maroons were able to get back the lead and forced the Eagles to play catch up, they were never comfortably ahead for the rest of the game.

The Eagles even held a four-point lead, 81-77, late in the final salvo.

But a five-point swing off of a James Spencer three gave back the Maroons the lead with 43.6 ticks left.

Dave Ildefonso scored a bucket while Ricci Rivero converted on two clutch free throws to arrive at the final score.

The game-sealing play for the Maroons was a defensive one as their stop on the Ateneo offense forced the Blue Eagles to play the foul game with 1.6 left on the clock.

Despite Diouf missing both his freebies, he was able to get his own rebound to hang on for the win.

Diouf chipped in 18 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in the historic win.

Carl Tamayo and James Spencer chipped in 16 and 12 markers, respectively.

Ange Kouame led Ateneo in the loss with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

UP and Ateneo play again on Wednesday, May 4, against their respective Final Four opponents. They hold a twice-to-beat advantage.

