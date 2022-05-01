^

Sports

La Salle staves off NU, gifts FEU Final Four slot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 6:33pm
La Salle staves off NU, gifts FEU Final Four slot
Joaqui Manuel
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Green Archers fended off a pesky challenge from the NU Bulldogs, 76-65, to end the elimination round on a two-game win streak in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Playing without Justine Baltazar and Schonny Winston, the DLSU Green Archers turned to Joaquin Manuel to tow them to victory.

Though having already clinched the third seed, the win gave La Salle some momentum going into Final Four with back-to-back victories.

With NU's loss, DLSU also gifted the FEU Tamaraws the final spot in the next round as they bumped NU down to 6-8 for the year.

FEU, 7-7, escaped a potential knockout game for the fourth seed.

But La Salle's win didn't come without a fight as the Bulldogs battled back from twin digits to get within a point, 54-55, with 7:02 left.

But Manuel hit back-to-back triples to pad DLSU's lead back to seven.

Things then compounded for the Bulldogs as Kurt Lojera found his touch with two consecutive makes at the cup to create space for La Salle, 67-56, with 2:49 ticks remaining.

Despite their best efforts to get back into the game, the clock ticked against their goals as La Salle held on for the win.

Manuel finished with 20 points to lead the DLSU Green Archers who finish the eliminations with a 9-5 record.

Adding 15 points and 15 boards was Michael Phillips while Lojera contributed 11 markers.

For the Bulldogs, it was Jake Figueroa who paced them in scoring with 20 points.

THE SCORES

DLSU (76) -- Manuel 20, M. Phillips 15, Lojera 11, Nelle 7, B. Phillips 7, Nonoy 5, Cu 3, Nwankwo 3, Cuajao 3, Austria 2.
NU (65) -- Figueroa 20, Malonzo 13, Enriquez 6, Mahinay 6, Torres 5, Tibayan 4, Yu 3, Felicilda 2, Joson 2, Manansala 2, Gaye 2, Minerva 0, Galinato 0, Clemente 0, Ildefonso 0.

Quarterscores: 15-11, 37-25, 54-48, 76-65

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating

UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
In a statement released Sunday morning, Pujante blasted Baldwin for making comments about the three game officials involved...
Sports
fbtw
What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?

What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Despite Mark Nonoy’s struggles on the offensive end, it is a matter of time when the former UAAP Rookie of the Year...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Instead of looking at it through a head tactician's eyes, Baldwin says he's simply elated for the Ateneo high school pro...
Sports
fbtw
Fencer Esteban posts impressive finish anew in Germany tiff ahead of SEA Games

Fencer Esteban posts impressive finish anew in Germany tiff ahead of SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Her final competition before competing in the biennial meet set in Hanoi later this month, Esteban held her ground against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
POC thankful as world, Asian tennis bodies give Philippine bets green light to compete in SEAG

POC thankful as world, Asian tennis bodies give Philippine bets green light to compete in SEAG

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The ITF slapped Philta with the suspension due to its failure to elect members of its board who are "truly representative...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino bets sweep Asian Junior Masters crowns

Filipino bets sweep Asian Junior Masters crowns

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Jet Hernandez scored an expected romp in the boys’ premier side while Lois Kaye Go outdueled local bet Surapa Janthamunee...
Sports
fbtw
Tams fan Final Four hopes with rout of Tigers

Tams fan Final Four hopes with rout of Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Putting matters into their own hands, the Tamaraws pounded the also-ran Tigers to improve to a 7-7 record for the season to...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina makes cut with 74 but fades 10 shots off leader in Garden City Charity Classic

Ardina makes cut with 74 but fades 10 shots off leader in Garden City Charity Classic

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Ardina, who scrambled for a 73 Friday (Saturday in Manila), failed to endure the challenge like majority of the bidders, ending...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas complete friendlies sweep with 5-goal rout of Tonga

Filipinas complete friendlies sweep with 5-goal rout of Tonga

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Against a more formidable Tongan squad the second time around, the Filipinas were a little more controlled unlike their 16-0...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with