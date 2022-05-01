La Salle staves off NU, gifts FEU Final Four slot

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Green Archers fended off a pesky challenge from the NU Bulldogs, 76-65, to end the elimination round on a two-game win streak in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Playing without Justine Baltazar and Schonny Winston, the DLSU Green Archers turned to Joaquin Manuel to tow them to victory.

Though having already clinched the third seed, the win gave La Salle some momentum going into Final Four with back-to-back victories.

With NU's loss, DLSU also gifted the FEU Tamaraws the final spot in the next round as they bumped NU down to 6-8 for the year.

FEU, 7-7, escaped a potential knockout game for the fourth seed.

But La Salle's win didn't come without a fight as the Bulldogs battled back from twin digits to get within a point, 54-55, with 7:02 left.

But Manuel hit back-to-back triples to pad DLSU's lead back to seven.

Things then compounded for the Bulldogs as Kurt Lojera found his touch with two consecutive makes at the cup to create space for La Salle, 67-56, with 2:49 ticks remaining.

Despite their best efforts to get back into the game, the clock ticked against their goals as La Salle held on for the win.

Manuel finished with 20 points to lead the DLSU Green Archers who finish the eliminations with a 9-5 record.

Adding 15 points and 15 boards was Michael Phillips while Lojera contributed 11 markers.

For the Bulldogs, it was Jake Figueroa who paced them in scoring with 20 points.

THE SCORES

DLSU (76) -- Manuel 20, M. Phillips 15, Lojera 11, Nelle 7, B. Phillips 7, Nonoy 5, Cu 3, Nwankwo 3, Cuajao 3, Austria 2.

NU (65) -- Figueroa 20, Malonzo 13, Enriquez 6, Mahinay 6, Torres 5, Tibayan 4, Yu 3, Felicilda 2, Joson 2, Manansala 2, Gaye 2, Minerva 0, Galinato 0, Clemente 0, Ildefonso 0.

Quarterscores: 15-11, 37-25, 54-48, 76-65