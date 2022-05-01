Filipino bets sweep Asian Junior Masters crowns

MANILA, Philippines — Jet Hernandez scored an expected romp in the boys’ premier side while Lois Kaye Go outdueled local bet Surapa Janthamunee to claim the girls’ crown on a blazing windup as the Filipino aces stepped up their buildup for next month’s SEA Games in Hanoi with a sweep of the Asian Junior Masters 2022 in Thailand Sunday.

Hernandez, who has practically secured the boys’ title by posting a seven-stroke lead with a solid 64 in the first round then padding it to 13 with 18 holes to play at the Blue Canyon course in Phuket, closed out with an eagle-laced 67 for a 15-under 201 total and a whopping 14-shot victory over compatriot Perry Bucay, who birdied three of the first seven holes and went on to shoot a bogey-free 67 and snare runner-up honors with a 215.

Jayadita Saluja fought back with a 69 to tie Miguel Ilas, who fumbled with a 74, at third at 221.

Go, meanwhile, survived a tense-duel with Janthamunee, pouncing on the latter’s double-bogey mishap on No. 10 to battle from one down and wrest control then roared to a five-stroke triumph with three birdies in the last four holes for a closing 69.

She finished the 54-hole tournament with a two-over 218 total for a five-shot win over Janthamunee, who holed out with a bogey for a 74 and a 223.

Mafy Singson, who with ICTSI teammate Rianne Malixi will help anchor the country’s SEAG bid with Go in Hanoi, also rallied with an eagle-spiked 68 to salvage third place at 225.

Hernandez, handled by swing mentor J3 Altea and short game and course management coach Artemio Murakami, snapped a four-par game with three straight birdies from No. 5 then rebounded from a bogey mishap on No. 5 with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 10. He then birdied two of the next three then finished with a bogey-par roll for a 34-33.

Tied with Janthamunee and fellow Pinay Laurea Duque in the lead after 36 holes, Go slipped to second at the turn with a two-birdie, two-bogey card as the Thai birdied the par-5 No. 6 to wrest solo control.

But Janthamunee yielded two strokes on the par-4 No. 10 and Go broke a run of pars with back-to-back birdies from No. 16 before holing out with another birdie to turn what had been a tight duel into a runaway win.

Hernandez, who dominated the recent SEA Games qualifier at Luisita, and Go, member of the two gold-medal winning team in the 2019 SEAG, also at the fabled Tarlac layout, will spearhead Team Philippines’ bid in the upcoming SEAG with the former to be joined by Jed Dy, Gab Manotoc and recent national stroke play champion Kristoffer Arevalo.

Hernandez, who gained 100 WAGR points, Arevalo and Class B campaigner Shinichi Suzuki also ran away with the team championship with a 656 total after a 221 for a 48-shot romp as the hosts struggled with a 234 for a 704 in the four-to-play, three-to-count format side event.

Suzuki, however, limped with a 78 marred by seven straight bogeys from No. 17, needing to birdie their closing hole, the par-5 ninth, to tie Lapassapon Heras-Gomez, who carded a 74, at 228.

But the Thais took the girls’ team crown behind Class B players Namo Luangnitikul and Iris Muslu, who finished 1-2 with 217 and 218, respectively, after matching 70s.

The hosts pooled a 214, including a 74 from either Class A bets Janthamunee and Kritiya Thanintorndamrongdej, for a 655 total.

The Philippine girls’ squad wound up with a 674 after a 216, including a 69 and 68 from Go and Singson, respectively, and a 79 from Reese Ng, who placed third in Class B with a 231.