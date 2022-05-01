Malixi stumbles, blows title bid in Rome Junior Classic

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi blew a backside rally with bogey-marred finish as she ended up with a four-over 75 and virtually bowed out of the title chase in the Rome Junior Classic in Rome, Georgia Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Sara Im, tied with Malixi and Lydia Swan after 18 holes at the Coosa Country Club, pounced on the Filipina ace’s shaky start and shakier finish, posting a second straight 67 to seize a two-stroke lead over Thai Thanana Kotchasanmanee heading to the final round of the 54-hole championship of the American Junior Golf Association circuit.

Im hit just one birdie at the front but birdied three of the first six holes at the back for a solid 35-32 card and a 36-hole total of eight-under 134 while Kotchasanmanee took the challenger’s role with a second 68 built around three birdies in the last six holes for a 136.

Swan actually took charge with a frontside 33 but tumbled down to third with three bogeys in the last six holes as she settled for an even-par 71 and a 138, four strokes behind Im.

Alice Zhao and Reagan Southerland pooled identical 141s after 68 and 72, respectively, while the ICTSI-backed Malixi slipped to joint sixth at 142, now eight strokes adrift of the local bet.

Brimming with confidence after a fine opening 67, Malixi stumbled with a bogey on No. 3, regained the stroke on No. 5 but double-bogeyed the par-4 seventh and dropped another stroke on the ninth for a 39.

The playoff winner in the Thunderbird All Star three weeks ago regrouped and birdied two of the first five holes at the back but bogeyed three of the last four holes in an uncharacteristic finish for the 15-year-old ace toughening up for next month’s SEA Games in Vietnam.

Despite her breakdown, Malixi is expected to rebound strong in the last 18 holes to improve her ranking and at the same regain her confidence before flying back home to resume training for the SEAG mission.