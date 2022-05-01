Fencer Esteban posts impressive finish anew in Germany tiff ahead of SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — SEA Games-bound fencer Maxine Esteban tallied another decent finish, finishing 44th out of 193 fencers in the World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany on Saturday.

Her final competition before competing in the biennial meet set in Hanoi later this month, Esteban held her ground against the world's top fencers.

In pool play on Friday, Esteban brandished dominance as she lost only once in her group, going 5-1.

The impressive performance in Day 1 of the competition resulted in her getting seeded 13th among all competitors in Day 2.

But she could not sustain her momentum as she stumbled in her Table of 64 bout against Coralie Brot of France, 11-15.

Still, with her first day performance, Esteban was able to finish in the top half of the leaderboard.

Her lates finish added to a string of strong performances in various competitions in Europe ahead of the SEA Games.

Esteban, who won bronze in the women's team foil event of the 2019 SEA Games, flies to Hanoi with the rest of the Philippine fencing team on May 10.