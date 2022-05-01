Filipinas complete friendlies sweep with 5-goal rout of Tonga

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team completed a sweep of four international friendlies ahead of their stint at the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a 5-0 victory over Tonga at the Valentine Sports Park Field in Australia on Saturday.

Against a more formidable Tongan squad the second time around, the Filipinas were a little more controlled unlike their 16-0 mauling of the Tongans in their first meeting.

Still, it remained a lopsided victory for the Filipinas who saw two players score braces.

Carleigh Frilles opened the scoring for the Philippine squad with a goal at the 13th minute.

Anicka Castaneda then doubled the lead not long after with her own goal at the 16th minute mark.

But that would be the only two goals scored in the first 45 minutes of the fixture as it would be near the hour mark of the match when Castaneda would get past the Tongan keeper again for her second goal of the day.

After 58 minutes, the Filipinas were ahead, 3-nil.

Eva Madarang then joined the scoring party with her first of two goals at the 71st minute.

She then topped it off with the icing on the cake five minutes before full time to complete the 5-0 win.

The Filipinas thus brandished their readiness for the SEA Games later this month where they will be gunning for a podium finish for the first time in program history.

The team is grouped with hosts and defending champions Vietnam in Group A.

They face Cambodia first on May 9 then clash with the Vietnamese on May 11. They wrap up their group stage games on May 14 against Indonesia.