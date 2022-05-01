^

Sports

Filipinas complete friendlies sweep with 5-goal rout of Tonga

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 1:13pm
Filipinas complete friendlies sweep with 5-goal rout of Tonga
The Philippine women's national football team
Eric Berry

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team completed a sweep of four international friendlies ahead of their stint at the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a 5-0 victory over Tonga at the Valentine Sports Park Field in Australia on Saturday.

Against a more formidable Tongan squad the second time around, the Filipinas were a little more controlled unlike their 16-0 mauling of the Tongans in their first meeting.

Still, it remained a lopsided victory for the Filipinas who saw two players score braces.

Carleigh Frilles opened the scoring for the Philippine squad with a goal at the 13th minute.

Anicka Castaneda then doubled the lead not long after with her own goal at the 16th minute mark.

But that would be the only two goals scored in the first 45 minutes of the fixture as it would be near the hour mark of the match when Castaneda would get past the Tongan keeper again for her second goal of the day.

After 58 minutes, the Filipinas were ahead, 3-nil.

Eva Madarang then joined the scoring party with her first of two goals at the 71st minute.

She then topped it off with the icing on the cake five minutes before full time to complete the 5-0 win.

The Filipinas thus brandished their readiness for the SEA Games later this month where they will be gunning for a podium finish for the first time in program history.

The team is grouped with hosts and defending champions Vietnam in Group A.

They face Cambodia first on May 9 then clash with the Vietnamese on May 11. They wrap up their group stage games on May 14 against Indonesia.

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating

UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In a statement released Sunday morning, Pujante blasted Baldwin for making comments about the three game officials involved...
Sports
fbtw
What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?

What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Despite Mark Nonoy’s struggles on the offensive end, it is a matter of time when the former UAAP Rookie of the Year...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies send wolves packing

Grizzlies send wolves packing

13 hours ago
Desmond Bane scored 23 points as the Memphis Grizzlies stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves with another late fourth-quarter...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies advance in NBA playoffs as Wolves squander lead &mdash; again

Grizzlies advance in NBA playoffs as Wolves squander lead — again

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are through to the Western Conference semifinals after closing out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ardina makes cut with 74 but fades 10 shots off leader in Garden City Charity Classic

Ardina makes cut with 74 but fades 10 shots off leader in Garden City Charity Classic

By Jan Veran | 16 minutes ago
Ardina, who scrambled for a 73 Friday (Saturday in Manila), failed to endure the challenge like majority of the bidders, ending...
Sports
fbtw
Fencer Esteban posts impressive finish anew in Germany tiff ahead of SEA Games

Fencer Esteban posts impressive finish anew in Germany tiff ahead of SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Her final competition before competing in the biennial meet set in Hanoi later this month, Esteban held her ground against...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi stumbles, blows title bid in Rome Junior Classic

Malixi stumbles, blows title bid in Rome Junior Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Sara Im, tied with Malixi and Lydia Swan after 18 holes at the Coosa Country Club, pounced on the Filipina ace’s shaky...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu Chooks rules Asia Pacific Super Quest, end 8-year title drought for Philippine 3x3 teams

Cebu Chooks rules Asia Pacific Super Quest, end 8-year title drought for Philippine 3x3 teams

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Faced against Sansar MMC Energy, Cebu Chooks eked out a thrilling 17-15 victory in the Finals at the Ayala Malls Solenad Activity...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson Falcons hand UE Red Warriors winless season

Adamson Falcons hand UE Red Warriors winless season

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons ended the elimination round on a high note after a 65-53 victory over the winless UE Red Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with