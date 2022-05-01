^

UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 10:57am
UAAP hoops commissioner takes offense at Ateneo coach Baldwin's comments on officiating
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin
MANILA, Philippines — UAAP Season 84 Basketball Commissioner Tonichi Pujante has called remarks made by Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin about the league's officiating "unnecessary and derogatory".

In a statement released Sunday morning, Pujante blasted Baldwin for making comments about the three game officials involved during Ateneo's 70-53 victory over FEU last Thursday.

"We find Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin's remarks on the three game officials unnecessary and derogatory," the statement read.

"There are proper channels to air grievances and we've had healthy and constructive interactions with the post-game reviews with most of the teams," Pujante added.

Pujante said that the league has been coordinating with teams on what they think are "missed/bad calls".

The commissioner reiterated that the league manages to "man up and admit mistakes".

It can be recalled that Baldwin had said during the post game interview on Thursday that the "three guys in grey shirts" should get eye surgery like him due to the missed/bad calls during the game.

Pujante also took offense at Baldwin's remark "I'll take care of our team. I don't know who's gonna take care of them,".

"It is as if I am not doing my job and for which I take offense," he said.

"Allow me to counter and say that he focus on his team task, and leave the referees to me," he continued.

Pujante also drove home his point that Baldwin's comments were detrimental to the league.

"To continue to ridicule us in public would do us no good. Instead, it only casts doubt on the integrity of the league, alienate parties that are supposed to be working together," said Pujante.

Baldwin's Ateneo is currently 13-0 for the season and are one win away from an outright berth to the finals.

The Blue Eagles clash with the UP Fighting Maroons in the final elimination game of the season tonight at 7 p.m.

