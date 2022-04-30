^

Ardina seven shots behind leader in weather-halted Garden City Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 5:19pm
Dottie Ardina
Symetra Tour File

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina came out flat coming off a breakthrough triumph in Utah last weekend, groping for a one-over 73 to fall behind by seven to a hot-starting Jillian Hollis of the US in the weather-halted Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Play in the $200,000, 54-hole tournament was halted due to threats of lightning, stranding at least 40 players, including Pauline del Rosario.

Hollis eagled the par-5 opening hole then birdied four of the last eight holes at the back to shoot a six-under 66 and wrest a one-stroke clubhouse lead over fellow American Gabriella Then, who dished out a bogey-less five-under 67 to fuel her own title drive.

After hitting all fairways in the final round of the Copper Rock Championship at the Copper Rock course to rally from five down and win by two, Ardina hit just six fairways at the tough Buffalo Dunes layout and missed nine greens. She, however, saved a 36-37 on a 28-putt performance.

Starting at the backside, Ardina bogeyed No. 11, mixed two birdies against a bogey in the last four holes to make the turn at even-par.

She went one-under with another birdie on the second hole but bogeyed the next and yielded another shot on the par-3 eighth to drop to joint 45th in a field of 144.

Abby Arevalo shot two birdies but fumbled with five bogeys for a 75 for a share of 8rd while ICTSI teammate del Rosario had a one-birdie, four-bogey card with three holes to play.

