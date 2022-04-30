^

Sports

Pinoy bets take command in Asian Junior Masters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 4:45pm
Pinoy bets take command in Asian Junior Masters
Golf stock photo
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines — Jet Hernandez sizzled with a solid, eagle-spiked 64 to dominate the boys’ division while Laurea Duque grabbed the girls’ lead despite a 76 at the start of the Asian Junior Masters 2022 at the Blue Canyon Country Club Canyon course in Phuket, Thailand Friday.

The long-hitting Hernandez, priming up for next month’s SEA Games in Hanoi, flashed top form and scorched the par-72 layout with six birdies in the first 13 holes, including four straight from No. 8. He then eagled the par-5 15th to string a 33-31 card and post a whopping seven-stroke lead over fellow Filipino Miguel Ilas and Korean Dongchan Oh in Class A of the 54-hole tournament serving as part of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Ilas also eagled No. 15 and hit two birdies but fumbled with three bogeys while Oh holed out with an eagle on No. 11, also a par-5 hole, and shot two birdies against three bogeys.

Perry Bucay stumbled with a 77 while Kristoffer Arevalo failed to keep the momentum of his victory in last week’s national stroke play championship back home and limped with a 78.

Duque, on the other hand, came up with one birdie against five bogeys but her 37-39 card proved enough to lift her to the top of the girls’ Class A play, one stroke ahead of local bet Surapa Janthamunee, who fired an eagle and a birdie but made four bogeys and two double bogeys for a 77 while Lois Kaye Go, who will spearhead the women’s squad’s bid in the regional biennial meet, shot four birdies but stumbled with eight bogeys and had a double-bogey for a 78, two strokes behind Duque.

Mafy Singson, the other member of the SEAG-bound team, carded two birdies but the ICTSI-backed shotmaker limped with seven bogeys and a double-bogey for an 81 and stood five shots off the pace.

In other divisions, Shinichi Suzuki scrambled for a 77 and trailed Thai Lassapon Heras-Gomez by one while Reese Ng carded a 74 to fall four strokes behind Iris Muslu in Class B.

Hernandez, Arevalo and Suzuki combined 219 also netted them a huge 13-shot lead over Thailand (232) in team play, a four-to-play, three-to-count format event made up of two players each in Classes A and B.

But the Philippine women’s team, made up of Go, Singson and Ng, trailed Thailand by 14, 233-219, as the locals dominated the Class B play with Muslu and Namo Luangnitikul taking the 1-2 posts with 70 and 72, respectively.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Instead of looking at it through a head tactician's eyes, Baldwin says he's simply elated for the Ateneo high school pro...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Kai Sotto enjoys the backing of an entire nation as he takes the big leap in pursuit of his NBA dream.
Sports
fbtw
'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite murmurs from other people to hang up her weights and retire, Diaz is continuing to push on — even until...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

1 day ago
The Dallas Mavericks dug deep to defeat the Utah Jazz, 98-96, on the road in Salt Lake City to complete a 4-2 series win
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ardina seven shots behind leader in weather-halted Garden City Classic

Ardina seven shots behind leader in weather-halted Garden City Classic

By Jan Veran | 48 minutes ago
Play in the $200,000, 54-hole tournament was halted due to threats of lightning, stranding at least 40 players, including...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy bets take command in Asian Junior Masters

Pinoy bets take command in Asian Junior Masters

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Jet Hernandez sizzled with a solid, eagle-spiked 64 to dominate the boys’ division while Laurea Duque grabbed the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
TNC sees ailing coach as inspiration in MPL playoffs

TNC sees ailing coach as inspiration in MPL playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Coach Vrendon Lim, Coach V to his players, was diagnosed with Pott's disease a few days before the start of the regular season. The...
Sports
fbtw
Knights take top spot, hand Cards No. 2

Knights take top spot, hand Cards No. 2

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Rookie transferee Rhenz Abando came into the game a bit nervous, without the knowledge and feel of the age-old Letran-San...
Sports
fbtw
Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

18 hours ago
Chris Paul produced a perfect display of shooting to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching victory over New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with