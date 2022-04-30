Pinoy bets take command in Asian Junior Masters

MANILA, Philippines — Jet Hernandez sizzled with a solid, eagle-spiked 64 to dominate the boys’ division while Laurea Duque grabbed the girls’ lead despite a 76 at the start of the Asian Junior Masters 2022 at the Blue Canyon Country Club Canyon course in Phuket, Thailand Friday.

The long-hitting Hernandez, priming up for next month’s SEA Games in Hanoi, flashed top form and scorched the par-72 layout with six birdies in the first 13 holes, including four straight from No. 8. He then eagled the par-5 15th to string a 33-31 card and post a whopping seven-stroke lead over fellow Filipino Miguel Ilas and Korean Dongchan Oh in Class A of the 54-hole tournament serving as part of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Ilas also eagled No. 15 and hit two birdies but fumbled with three bogeys while Oh holed out with an eagle on No. 11, also a par-5 hole, and shot two birdies against three bogeys.

Perry Bucay stumbled with a 77 while Kristoffer Arevalo failed to keep the momentum of his victory in last week’s national stroke play championship back home and limped with a 78.

Duque, on the other hand, came up with one birdie against five bogeys but her 37-39 card proved enough to lift her to the top of the girls’ Class A play, one stroke ahead of local bet Surapa Janthamunee, who fired an eagle and a birdie but made four bogeys and two double bogeys for a 77 while Lois Kaye Go, who will spearhead the women’s squad’s bid in the regional biennial meet, shot four birdies but stumbled with eight bogeys and had a double-bogey for a 78, two strokes behind Duque.

Mafy Singson, the other member of the SEAG-bound team, carded two birdies but the ICTSI-backed shotmaker limped with seven bogeys and a double-bogey for an 81 and stood five shots off the pace.

In other divisions, Shinichi Suzuki scrambled for a 77 and trailed Thai Lassapon Heras-Gomez by one while Reese Ng carded a 74 to fall four strokes behind Iris Muslu in Class B.

Hernandez, Arevalo and Suzuki combined 219 also netted them a huge 13-shot lead over Thailand (232) in team play, a four-to-play, three-to-count format event made up of two players each in Classes A and B.

But the Philippine women’s team, made up of Go, Singson and Ng, trailed Thailand by 14, 233-219, as the locals dominated the Class B play with Muslu and Namo Luangnitikul taking the 1-2 posts with 70 and 72, respectively.