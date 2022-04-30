^

Expectations 'really high' for Gilas women in SEA Games, says Ella Fajardo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The bar is set high for the Gilas Pilipinas women squad ahead of their gold medal defense at the 31st Southeast Asian set in Hanoi in May, according to young guard Ella Fajardo.

After making history in Manila back in 2019 where they claimed their first title in SEA Games, Fajardo says they're all eager to do it again.

"I think, within our circle right now, the expectations are really high just because we really [want] to defend that gold title," Fajardo said during her interview with Philstar: Home Base.

"We know that it's huge shoes to fill," she added.

It will be Fajardo's first stint in the biennial games after making her debut in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup last year.

She joins veterans like Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos and Clare Castro.

The squad will be without stalwart Jack Animam who is still recovering from injury.

Despite this, Fajardo says she feels that her teammates are very much motivated and it puts them in a good place to enjoy success.

"I feel like everyone knows that we have to defend the title, that we have to bring pride and honor to the Philippines in general," she said.

"I think we're giving it all that we got with what we have and I think it's enough," she added.

The Gilas women have been training for the past couple of weeks already in preparation for the games and are expected to enter a bubble set up soon.

