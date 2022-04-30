^

TNC, RSG clash in upper brackets as Smart Omega, Onic fight to survive in MPL Playoffs

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 2:58pm
TNC, RSG clash in upper brackets as Smart Omega, Onic fight to survive in MPL Playoffs
RSG in the MPL PH Season 9 playoffs
MPL

MANILA, Philippines — Day Two of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 9 playoffs saw top two seeds RSG and TNC dominate over ONIC PH and Smart Omega respectively, setting up a much-anticipated clash in the upper brackets.

Smart Omega, who had swept ECHO 3-0, the day before, was easily dealt with by TNC in game 1, after 9:58 ticks. 

The defending MSC Champions then answered back by picking most of TNC's heroes as their pool for game two, scoring a 6-1 win in just under 14 minutes to tie things up.

The third game saw an early lead for Smart Omega but a team fight erupting by the lord at the 11th-minute mark saw Smart Omega down four members, surrendering their lead to TNC, which the number two seed sustained until the end of the 20 minutes and 5-second match.

At match point, TNC dominated the 20-minute long game four with a 13-4 victory, sending Smart Omega to the lower bracket and securing at least a top-three finish.

The second match-up of the day saw RSG reaffirming why they were the number one seed by the end of the regular season with a dominant win over ONIC PH, 20-7 in 17 minutes and 44 seconds, and game two with a score of 19-10 in 25 minutes and 32 seconds. 

Game Three saw ONIC PH fight back and take a high 10k gold lead but as ONIC PH hoped to secure a win with a lord, RSG managed to pull off a comeback at the 13th-minute mark taking down two members from ONIC. 

Regular season MVP Dylan "Light" Catipon then propelled his team to victory with well-timed and crucial plays to end the 22 minutes and 46 seconds match and sweeping the M3 runner-ups, 3-0.

Smart Omega and ONIC PH will go head to head to stay in the playoffs this afternoon at 4 p.m. while TNC and RSG will fight to secure the first MSC slot at 7 p.m.

