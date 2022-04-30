Grizzlies advance in NBA playoffs as Wolves squander lead â€” again

Grizzlies advance in NBA playoffs as Wolves squander lead — again

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies is fouled by Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during Game Six of the Western Conference First Round at Target Center on April 29, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MANILA, Philippines — The Memphis Grizzlies are through to the Western Conference semifinals after closing out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Six, 114-106, at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

This after they came back from another double-digit deficit to steal the win from the jaws of the Wolves which happened multiple times this series.

In the closeout game, it was a 13-point hole that the Grizzlies found themselves in at the midpoint of the third salvo.

But a fourth quarter where they outscored Minnesota, 40-22, swung the game in their favor.

Desmond Bane hit a three-pointer with 3:03 ticks left in the game to give the Grizzlies their first lead in the second half, 101-99.

After that, the Wolves never regained their momentum as Ja Morant and the Grizzlies held the advantage until the final buzzer.

Morant finished with 17 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in the victory.

Dillon Brooks and Bane led them in the scoring column with 23 markers each.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards paced Minnesota in the loss with 30 points.

Jaden McDaniels also had a playoff career-high 24 markers.

The Grizzlies face Golden State in the next round. Game One of their series tips off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).