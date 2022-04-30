Solid 67 nets Malixi share of Rome Junior Classic lead

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi fashioned out another strong start to fuel another title drive on the American Junior Golf Association circuit, producing a bogey-free four-under 67 to gain a share of the lead with local bet Sara Im and Lydia Swan of Pennsylvania in the Rome Junior Classic in Rome, Georgia Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Using the lessons learned in last Tuesday’s US Women’s Open qualifying in California, the young Filipina star played it cool all throughout and came away with two birdies on each side of the par-71 Coosa Country Club course, putting her on track for a follow-up to her playoff victory in the Thunderbird All Star in Arizona three weeks ago.

“Good putting,” said the ICTSI-backed ace when asked where would she credit her solid performance. She finished with 29 putts in a big rebound to her four three-putt miscues that ruined her bid in the 36-hole US Women’s Open elims.

“Now, I’m playing with confidence and with a lot of patience,” said the 15-year-old wonder, who is also priming up for next month’s SEA Games in Vietnam.

Also out to redeem herself from a final round meltdown in the PING Heather Classic, also in Arizona, two weeks ago, Malixi birdied the par-5 second hole then drilled in an eight-footer for another birdie on the par-3 No. 6. She gained another stroke on No. 12 then struck another solid tee-shot to within four feet on the par-3 17th to spike her auspicious start.

“I had few birdie chances but from long ranges,” added Malixi, who hit 10 fairways and 15 greens.

But the Se Ri Pak Desert Classic winner last year braces for a spirited battle of shotmaking and wits in the last 36 holes as Im likewise turned in an impressive five-birdie, one-bogey card to match her 34-33 card while Swan eagled the par-5 No. 4 then bucked two bogeys with four birdies to earn a shared view of the top with a 33-34 round.

Thai Thanana Kotchasanmanee missed forcing a four-way tie with a bogey on the 16th as she settled for a 68 while Alice Zhao from California fired two birdies for a 69 and made it a crowded leaderboard.

After the event, Malixi flies back home to join Lois Kaye Go and fellow ICTSI teammate Mafy Singson in their final buildup for the SEAG battle where they will try to keep the two crowns won by Bianca Pagdanganan (individual), Go and Abby Arevalo (team) in the 2019 edition of the regional biennial games at Luisita.