^

Sports

Solid 67 nets Malixi share of Rome Junior Classic lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 10:48am
Solid 67 nets Malixi share of Rome Junior Classic lead
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi fashioned out another strong start to fuel another title drive on the American Junior Golf Association circuit, producing a bogey-free four-under 67 to gain a share of the lead with local bet Sara Im and Lydia Swan of Pennsylvania in the Rome Junior Classic in Rome, Georgia Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Using the lessons learned in last Tuesday’s US Women’s Open qualifying in California, the young Filipina star played it cool all throughout and came away with two birdies on each side of the par-71 Coosa Country Club course, putting her on track for a follow-up to her playoff victory in the Thunderbird All Star in Arizona three weeks ago.

“Good putting,” said the ICTSI-backed ace when asked where would she credit her solid performance. She finished with 29 putts in a big rebound to her four three-putt miscues that ruined her bid in the 36-hole US Women’s Open elims.

“Now, I’m playing with confidence and with a lot of patience,” said the 15-year-old wonder, who is also priming up for next month’s SEA Games in Vietnam.

Also out to redeem herself from a final round meltdown in the PING Heather Classic, also in Arizona, two weeks ago, Malixi birdied the par-5 second hole then drilled in an eight-footer for another birdie on the par-3 No. 6. She gained another stroke on No. 12 then struck another solid tee-shot to within four feet on the par-3 17th to spike her auspicious start.

“I had few birdie chances but from long ranges,” added Malixi, who hit 10 fairways and 15 greens.

But the Se Ri Pak Desert Classic winner last year braces for a spirited battle of shotmaking and wits in the last 36 holes as Im likewise turned in an impressive five-birdie, one-bogey card to match her 34-33 card while Swan eagled the par-5 No. 4 then bucked two bogeys with four birdies to earn a shared view of the top with a 33-34 round.

Thai Thanana Kotchasanmanee missed forcing a four-way tie with a bogey on the 16th as she settled for a 68 while Alice Zhao from California fired two birdies for a 69 and made it a crowded leaderboard.

After the event, Malixi flies back home to join Lois Kaye Go and fellow ICTSI teammate Mafy Singson in their final buildup for the SEAG battle where they will try to keep the two crowns won by Bianca Pagdanganan (individual), Go and Abby Arevalo (team) in the 2019 edition of the regional biennial games at Luisita.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

11 hours ago
Chris Paul produced a perfect display of shooting to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching victory over New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

22 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks dug deep to defeat the Utah Jazz, 98-96, on the road in Salt Lake City to complete a 4-2 series win
Sports
fbtw
Embiid, Paul shine as Sixers, Suns clinch series

Embiid, Paul shine as Sixers, Suns clinch series

1 day ago
Joel Embiid scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers crushed the Toronto Raptors, 132-97, to clinch a 4-2 NBA playoff series...
Sports
fbtw
Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

1 day ago
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is rallying behind longtime Smart ambassador Kai Sotto’s bid to become the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite murmurs from other people to hang up her weights and retire, Diaz is continuing to push on — even until...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Instead of looking at it through a head tactician's eyes, Baldwin says he's simply elated for the Ateneo high school pro...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto enjoys the backing of an entire nation as he takes the big leap in pursuit of his NBA dream.
Sports
fbtw
Knights take top spot, hand Cards No. 2

Knights take top spot, hand Cards No. 2

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Rookie transferee Rhenz Abando came into the game a bit nervous, without the knowledge and feel of the age-old Letran-San...
Sports
fbtw
Aces roar on in Badminton Asia

Aces roar on in Badminton Asia

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Japanese defending champion Akane Yamaguchi and Indian star Pusarla Sindhu set up an explosive women’s singles semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with