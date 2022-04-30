^

Sports

Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 9:48am
Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin (L) shared his thoughts on Kai Sotto's decision to declare for the NBA draft
UAAP / Adelaide 36ers

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is no different from the average Filipino basketball fan when it comes to enthusiasm surrounding Kai Sotto and his declaring for the upcoming NBA draft.

Instead of looking at it through a head tactician's eyes, Baldwin says he's simply elated for the Ateneo high school product.

"I'm excited for him. You know, I can't make many qualitative assessment of that. Kai and his people know much better what his standing is with the NBA teams and I'm sure they've been in touch with teams," Baldwin said during a recent post game interview.

"I think like all the rest of the Filipinos I'm just excited for the opportunity that he might get drafted. And then if he does, he gets a real chance to make a roster, and then it would be a dream come true for this basketball-crazy country," he added.

Sotto declared for the draft earlier this week, a year into his pro ball stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia NBL.

There, he played 23 games for Adelaide and posted norms of 7.52 points, 4.48 rebounds, and 0.52 assists.

Though not eye-popping, Baldwin said that the Filipino big man was able to contribute just enough considering the roster of big men in the NBL.

"I believe a lot of big men, a lot of talented big men [are] in that league and he held his own. He had a good season," said Baldwin.

"I hope it's the right decision... We just wish him well, and all of us Ateneans we still believe he's ne of us and we're very proud of what he's accomplished so far," he added.

Sotto is gunning to be the first-ever full fledged Filipino in the NBA, joining Fil-Ams Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson.

The 2022 NBA draft is set to happen in June.

BASKETBALL

KAI SOTTO

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

Paul leads Suns past Pelicans; Sixers, Mavs also advance

11 hours ago
Chris Paul produced a perfect display of shooting to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching victory over New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

22 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks dug deep to defeat the Utah Jazz, 98-96, on the road in Salt Lake City to complete a 4-2 series win
Sports
fbtw
Embiid, Paul shine as Sixers, Suns clinch series

Embiid, Paul shine as Sixers, Suns clinch series

1 day ago
Joel Embiid scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers crushed the Toronto Raptors, 132-97, to clinch a 4-2 NBA playoff series...
Sports
fbtw
Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

1 day ago
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is rallying behind longtime Smart ambassador Kai Sotto’s bid to become the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Solid 67 nets Malixi share of Rome Junior Classic lead

Solid 67 nets Malixi share of Rome Junior Classic lead

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Using the lessons learned in last Tuesday’s US Women’s Open qualifying in California, the young Filipina star...
Sports
fbtw
'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

'Why not?': Hidilyn Diaz on continuing to compete after Olympics gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite murmurs from other people to hang up her weights and retire, Diaz is continuing to push on — even until...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

Pinoys with Kai in chase of NBA dream

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto enjoys the backing of an entire nation as he takes the big leap in pursuit of his NBA dream.
Sports
fbtw
Knights take top spot, hand Cards No. 2

Knights take top spot, hand Cards No. 2

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Rookie transferee Rhenz Abando came into the game a bit nervous, without the knowledge and feel of the age-old Letran-San...
Sports
fbtw
Aces roar on in Badminton Asia

Aces roar on in Badminton Asia

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Japanese defending champion Akane Yamaguchi and Indian star Pusarla Sindhu set up an explosive women’s singles semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with