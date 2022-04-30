Ateneo's Tab Baldwin 'excited' for NBA draft-bound Kai Sotto

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin (L) shared his thoughts on Kai Sotto's decision to declare for the NBA draft

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is no different from the average Filipino basketball fan when it comes to enthusiasm surrounding Kai Sotto and his declaring for the upcoming NBA draft.

Instead of looking at it through a head tactician's eyes, Baldwin says he's simply elated for the Ateneo high school product.

"I'm excited for him. You know, I can't make many qualitative assessment of that. Kai and his people know much better what his standing is with the NBA teams and I'm sure they've been in touch with teams," Baldwin said during a recent post game interview.

"I think like all the rest of the Filipinos I'm just excited for the opportunity that he might get drafted. And then if he does, he gets a real chance to make a roster, and then it would be a dream come true for this basketball-crazy country," he added.

Sotto declared for the draft earlier this week, a year into his pro ball stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia NBL.

There, he played 23 games for Adelaide and posted norms of 7.52 points, 4.48 rebounds, and 0.52 assists.

Though not eye-popping, Baldwin said that the Filipino big man was able to contribute just enough considering the roster of big men in the NBL.

"I believe a lot of big men, a lot of talented big men [are] in that league and he held his own. He had a good season," said Baldwin.

"I hope it's the right decision... We just wish him well, and all of us Ateneans we still believe he's ne of us and we're very proud of what he's accomplished so far," he added.

Sotto is gunning to be the first-ever full fledged Filipino in the NBA, joining Fil-Ams Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson.

The 2022 NBA draft is set to happen in June.