Ardina seeks back-to-back in Garden City Classic golf tilt

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on June 27, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia.

MANILA, Philippines – Confidence will be the least of Dottie Ardina’s concerns when the Filipina golfer tees it up in the first round of the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas on Friday (Saturday, Manila time). In fact, she brims with it coming off a breakthrough triumph in last week’s Copper Rock Championship in Utah.

But going for back-to-back on the Epson Tour would entail so much hard work and breaks. Nevertheless, the veteran Filipina campaigner remains upbeat of her chances, seeking to ride on the momentum of her explosive final round charge at Copper Rock to fuel another title drive.

Her solid seven-under 65 at the Copper Rock Golf course was hailed as one of the greatest final round performances in Epson Tour history that saw the ICTSI-backed shotmaker rally from five down and win by two.

Ardina hit all 14 fairways to underscore her fierce form in the last 18 holes and the Cangolf pro sets out for a reprise at the Buffalo Dunes layout in an attempt to earn another title crack in the $200,000 tournament serving as the sixth leg of the 21-stage circuit where the Top 10 will earn cards for next year’s LPGA Tour.

Ardina has actually secured hers after placing tied for 41st in last year’s LPGA Q-Series but for limited events and she’s campaigning on the LPGA’s farm league to toughen up and gain more confidence and experience in preparation for a full-time campaign in the world’s premier ladies circuit next year.

She mixes it up with Korean Min-G Kim and American Sam Wagner at 8:14 a.m. at the backside of the Buffalo Dunes.

ICTSI teammates Pauline del Rosario and Abby Arevalo are also in the fold with the former out to snap a string of poor finishes and the latter hoping to make the most of a rare chance to compete in the circuit.

Del Rosario, who missed the cut four times in her past five tournaments, drew a late start at 2:09 p.m., also on No. 10, with Japan’s Chinatsu Kobayashi and Andrea Wong of the US, while Arevalo, coming off the WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) circuit, starts at 9:31 a.m. with Maggie Ashmore and Alexis Belton, both of the US.