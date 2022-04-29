^

Sports

Ardina seeks back-to-back in Garden City Classic golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 12:12pm
Ardina seeks back-to-back in Garden City Classic golf tilt
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on June 27, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Confidence will be the least of Dottie Ardina’s concerns when the Filipina golfer tees it up in the first round of the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas on Friday (Saturday, Manila time). In fact, she brims with it coming off a breakthrough triumph in last week’s Copper Rock Championship in Utah.

But going for back-to-back on the Epson Tour would entail so much hard work and breaks. Nevertheless, the veteran Filipina campaigner remains upbeat of her chances, seeking to ride on the momentum of her explosive final round charge at Copper Rock to fuel another title drive.

Her solid seven-under 65 at the Copper Rock Golf course was hailed as one of the greatest final round performances in Epson Tour history that saw the ICTSI-backed shotmaker rally from five down and win by two.

Ardina hit all 14 fairways to underscore her fierce form in the last 18 holes and the Cangolf pro sets out for a reprise at the Buffalo Dunes layout in an attempt to earn another title crack in the $200,000 tournament serving as the sixth leg of the 21-stage circuit where the Top 10 will earn cards for next year’s LPGA Tour.

Ardina has actually secured hers after placing tied for 41st in last year’s LPGA Q-Series but for limited events and she’s campaigning on the LPGA’s farm league to toughen up and gain more confidence and experience in preparation for a full-time campaign in the world’s premier ladies circuit next year.

She mixes it up with Korean Min-G Kim and American Sam Wagner at 8:14 a.m. at the backside of the Buffalo Dunes.

ICTSI teammates Pauline del Rosario and Abby Arevalo are also in the fold with the former out to snap a string of poor finishes and the latter hoping to make the most of a rare chance to compete in the circuit.

Del Rosario, who missed the cut four times in her past five tournaments, drew a late start at 2:09 p.m., also on No. 10, with Japan’s Chinatsu Kobayashi and Andrea Wong of the US, while Arevalo, coming off the WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) circuit, starts at 9:31 a.m. with Maggie Ashmore and Alexis Belton, both of the US.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

18 hours ago
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is rallying behind longtime Smart ambassador Kai Sotto’s bid to become the first...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Banged up despite the lopsided series win over Atlanta, Spoelstra eyes to use the lull as they wait for their next opponents...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philippine basketball star Kai Sotto has taken the next step toward his dream of reaching the NBA as he declared for the 2022...
Sports
fbtw

Steph, Giannis explode as Warriors, Bucks advance

13 hours ago
The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and resurgent Golden State Warriors completed 4-1 series victories to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

22 hours ago
The resurgent Golden State Warriors relied on 30 points from Stephen Curry and a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ateneo's Raffy Verano: An old blood-and-guts comeback

Ateneo's Raffy Verano: An old blood-and-guts comeback

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In an team loaded with talent, one can be overlooked. But Raffy Verano cannot be overlooked with his heads-up play.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

Kai Sotto's agent says NBA teams committed to draft prospect

By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ best prospect Kai Sotto may not be a popular name in major mock drafts, but he is a legitimate NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega, ONIC PH rise; Echo, Nexplay EVOS fall in MPL Season 9 playoffs

Smart Omega, ONIC PH rise; Echo, Nexplay EVOS fall in MPL Season 9 playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The Mobile Professional League kicked off its playoffs with heated match-ups between Echo and Smart Omega, and ONIC PH and...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan rebounds, Saso flounders in Palos Verdes golf opener

Pagdanganan rebounds, Saso flounders in Palos Verdes golf opener

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan sprang back from a wobbly start and salvaged a one-over 72. Yuka Saso hardly recovered and faced another...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid, Paul shine as Sixers, Suns clinch series

Embiid, Paul shine as Sixers, Suns clinch series

2 hours ago
Joel Embiid scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers crushed the Toronto Raptors, 132-97, to clinch a 4-2 NBA playoff series...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with