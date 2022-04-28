^

Sports

Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 3:29pm
Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest
Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during the thir quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on April 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told his team to capitalize on the much-needed few days off before they kick off the Eastern Conference semifinals, after closing out the Atlanta Hawks in five games on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Banged up despite the lopsided series win over Atlanta, Spoelstra eyes to use the lull as they wait for their next opponents productively with both rest and work for his players.

Speaking after the game on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), the coach also wants to make good use of the extended waiting time.

"The next couple of days, while we just watch what's going on I just want everybody living in the training room. You know?" Spoelstra said.

"Go back to our cave, bandage up, and hopefully get healthy," he added.

The top-seeded Heat may be waiting until the end of the month for their new opponents, as the Toronto Raptors can still force a Game Seven against the Philadelphia 76ers should they win Game Six on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

It comes at an optimal time as well with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry both nursing injuries.

Before they suit up and battle in another best-of-seven series, Spoelstra is looking forward to recharge.

"We'll see what happens in that series but definitely the guys have earned a couple of days of quality rest and treatment," he said.

The Heat target a return to the NBA Finals since the 2019-20 season where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Brownlee back for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s likely the PBA second conference or Commissioner’s Cup will allow teams to once again bring in imports of up to 6-10 in height as has been the recent practice.
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Ateneo and Adamson share a rich basketball rivalry that not too many fans know.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto is Fans&rsquo; MVP

Sotto is Fans’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League following an...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala continued her climb in the Women’s Tennis Association ranking, barging inside the Top 400 for the first time...
Sports
fbtw
Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA cager Lowell, commits to UP

Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA cager Lowell, commits to UP

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Chicco Briones, the 19-year-old son of former PBA player Lowell Briones, is transferring from Carroll College in Montana to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippines upbeat on SEA Games boxing bid even without Paalam

Philippines upbeat on SEA Games boxing bid even without Paalam

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines is optimistic it will perform well in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Archers shoot down Falcons to clinch Final Four spot

Archers shoot down Falcons to clinch Final Four spot

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Things were knotted up at 43-all after a Jerom Lastimosa three at the end of the third salvo, but a fourth quarter burst from...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
The resurgent Golden State Warriors relied on 30 points from Stephen Curry and a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions

Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
MVP candidate Rhenz Abando admitted that he and the Letran Knights have been thinking of their bitter rivals, the San Beda...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In their penultimate game of the elimination round, the Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter with a 13-2 burst after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with