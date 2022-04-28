Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during the thir quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on April 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told his team to capitalize on the much-needed few days off before they kick off the Eastern Conference semifinals, after closing out the Atlanta Hawks in five games on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Banged up despite the lopsided series win over Atlanta, Spoelstra eyes to use the lull as they wait for their next opponents productively with both rest and work for his players.

Speaking after the game on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), the coach also wants to make good use of the extended waiting time.

"The next couple of days, while we just watch what's going on I just want everybody living in the training room. You know?" Spoelstra said.

"Go back to our cave, bandage up, and hopefully get healthy," he added.

The top-seeded Heat may be waiting until the end of the month for their new opponents, as the Toronto Raptors can still force a Game Seven against the Philadelphia 76ers should they win Game Six on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

It comes at an optimal time as well with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry both nursing injuries.

Before they suit up and battle in another best-of-seven series, Spoelstra is looking forward to recharge.

"We'll see what happens in that series but definitely the guys have earned a couple of days of quality rest and treatment," he said.

The Heat target a return to the NBA Finals since the 2019-20 season where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.