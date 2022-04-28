^

Sports

Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 1:23pm
Abando, Knights bent on beating Lions
Rhenz Abando of Letran
NCAA / GMA photo

Games Friday
(Filoil Flying V Arena)
12 p.m. – UPHSD vs EAC
3 p.m. – Letran vs San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – MVP candidate Rhenz Abando admitted that he and the Letran Knights have been thinking of their bitter rivals, the San Beda Lions, since day one. And they have concluded that the only way to beat their archenemy is to play ready and stay focused.

“We always think of San Beda since the start,” said Abando on the eve of the San Beda-Letran NCAA Season 97 final elimination round game set at 3 p.m. Friday before a season-first live audience at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

“We knew San Beda will make it difficult for us, that’s why we have to be always ready and we need to be more focused than them,” he added.

Apart from the pride and bragging rights staked between the age-old rivals, the Knights and the Lions will battle for the top seed, and for the latter, the other twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

The defending champion had already claimed the important semis incentive after it romped to its eighth straight win following a pulsating 73-69 triumph over San Sebastian at the La Salle Greenhills Gym Tuesday.

San Beda, for its part, edged College of St. Benilde, 67-63, the same day to stay at No. 2 and would forge a tie for first with Letran and eventually snare the semis bonus due to the winner-over-the-other rule in breaking a two-way tie if it could emerge victorious.

Between the two, the stakes are higher for the Lions as a defeat would mean it would fall to a tie for No. 2 with the Mapua Cardinals and eventually to No. 3 since the former succumbed to the latter, 68-54, Saturday.

If it happens, San Beda would have to go through the rigors of playing in the play-in where it will play the No. 6 team, which could be either one between Arellano U (4-5) or the winner between University of Perpetual Help (3-5) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-5) in their 12 p.m.-duel also today.

Aside from Abando, the Knights should draw strength from Jeo Ambohot and Fran Yu, who were vital cogs in their title conquest of the Lions in the league’s last season three years ago.

It will also be extra special for James Kwekuteye, JB Bahio and Franz Abuda, who are all remnants from that San Beda squad, as they look to exact revenge and erase the stigma of that painful defeat.

KNIGHTS

LETRAN

NCAA

RED LIONS

RHENZ ABANDO

SAN BEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Brownlee back for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s likely the PBA second conference or Commissioner’s Cup will allow teams to once again bring in imports of up to 6-10 in height as has been the recent practice.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto is Fans&rsquo; MVP

Sotto is Fans’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League following an...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala continued her climb in the Women’s Tennis Association ranking, barging inside the Top 400 for the first time...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Ateneo and Adamson share a rich basketball rivalry that not too many fans know.
Sports
fbtw

Cone’s thrill and honor

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Now that the PBA Governors’ Cup trophy is safely tucked in Barangay Ginebra’s possession, coach Tim Cone opened up about what happened in the title series that ended in Game 6 at the MOA Arena last ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In their penultimate game of the elimination round, the Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter with a 13-2 burst after...
Sports
fbtw
Globe announces new esports initiatives, gaming partnerships

Globe announces new esports initiatives, gaming partnerships

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Globe Telecom has launched multiple initiatives centered around the local esports scene.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Philippine basketball star Kai Sotto has taken the next step toward his dream of reaching the NBA as he declared for the 2022...
Sports
fbtw
Andrei Arlovski eyes to make history in UFC Fight Night

Andrei Arlovski eyes to make history in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
When Andrei Arlovski takes on American counterpart Jake Collier in UFC Fight Night, a favorable result will add to his l...
Sports
fbtw
Yuka, Bianca brace for power duel in Palos Verdes golf tourney

Yuka, Bianca brace for power duel in Palos Verdes golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
The long hitters set off to dominate the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship, all eager and ready to launch their assault...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with