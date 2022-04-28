Bulldogs maul Warriors to keep UAAP Final Four bid going

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs stayed at pace for a Final Four slot after devouring the UE Red, 100-81, Warriors in their UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament second round clash at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

In their penultimate game of the elimination round, the Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter with a 13-2 burst after leading only by one, 21-20, after the first.

The Bulldogs added to the winless Warriors’ woes and improved to 6-7, which helped them keep within striking distance of a spot in the next round of competition.

Currently, four squads are battling for two slots in the Final Four: DLSU, FEU, Adamson and NU.

The Bulldogs leaned on a balanced offensive attack with eight players scoring at least six points.

Enzo Joson led the demolition job with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting while Shaun Ildefonso chipped in 12 points.

Fastbreak points proved crucial for the Bulldogs as they outscored UE in that department, 32-15.

Kris Pagsanjan tallied 16 points to lead the Warriors, who are now 0-13.

The Scores:

NU 100 - Joson 15, Ildefonso 12, Mahinay 11, Manansala 9, Figueroa 9, Enriquez 8, Malonzo 6, Clemente 6, Flores 5, Torres 5, Felicilda 4, Galinato 4, Yu 4, Tibayan 2, Gaye 0.

UE 81 -- Pagsanjan 16, Escamis 15, Lorenzana 14, J. Cruz 11, N. Paranada 10, K. Paranada 7, Guevarra 3, Sawat 2, Pascual 2, Beltran 1, Antiporda 0, Villanueva 0, Tulabut 0, Abatayo 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 52-36, 77-58, 100-81.