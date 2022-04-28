^

Sports

Andrei Arlovski eyes to make history in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 11:03am
MANILA, Philippines – When Andrei Arlovski takes on American counterpart Jake Collier in UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera on Sunday (May 1, Manila time) a favorable result will add to his legend.

The moment the 43-year-old Belarusian (32-20-0) steps inside the UFC Apex Octagon in Las Vegas, he will break a tie with Donald Cerrone for the most fights in UFC history with 38 — only one fight away from the all-time record of 39 by Jim Miller.

If Arlovski defeats Collier (13-6-0), he will add to his win total in the heavyweight division that currently stands at 22. His challenger is 5-5 in the UFC. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Arlovski said those milestones are for others to think about. 

“All these statistics are important for my coach,” he downplayed. “It is nice and sweet but my priority is against Jake and get a victory against him.”

Arlovski may trivialize his feats, but he knows where he stands as he acknowledged that he has a year or two left in mixed martial arts. His durability — adding to his three-fight win streak late in his career — is something to be marveled at.

While Arlovski began his MMA career in 1999 at the M-1 MFC promotion in Russia, his first UFC fight was at UFC 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 17, 2000.

Five American presidents have sat in the White House since then — Bill Clinton, George Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and now Joe Biden. 

Arlovski chuckled at that thought. 

All the fighters who participated in that evening’s promotion are retired. 

The fighter Arlovski beat that evening — Aaron Brink — last fought in 2019 as a part-time fighter but has since returned to being a full-time adult film actor.

This time, Arlovski let out a laugh at the thought that instead of banging in the cage, Brink is doing his banging in bed. 

“I have a few more years God willing, and I have a great example in George Foreman,” disclosed the fighter, referring to pugilistic great who at the age of 45 unified the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, and lineal heavyweight title belts by knocking out 26-year old Michael Moorer in 1994. 

Unlike Foreman who had months to prepare for the fight against Moorer, Arlovski had two weeks to prepare for Collier, who was originally scheduled to take on Australian Justin Tafa.

“I love it,” proclaimed Arlovski. “I am more hardworking, disciplined and focused (when I fight on short notice).  Plus, I want to fight as often as possible.”

“Hopefully, I will fight in November (the anniversary of his first UFC fight). But first, I have to face Collier who is a brawler and is dangerous. I just have to keep my hands up, move around, and fight smart.”

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera will be shown on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

