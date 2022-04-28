Bucks knock Bulls out of NBA playoffs to keep title defense alive

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Troy Brown Jr. #7 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 27, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks are moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals after closing out the Chicago Bulls in Game Five, 116-100, at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

A hot start that saw the Bucks ahead by twin-digits, 34-18, at the end of the first quarter gave way to the blowout win and en route to the Bulls' elimination.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks cruised in the game where they led almost all 48 minutes save for an early one-point lead in the early goings of the game.

At their most dominant, the Bucks were ahead by 29 points.

Antetokounmpo dropped 33 points on 11-of-15 shooting to pace his team to victory. He also had nine rebounds and three assists.

Bobby Portis played supporting role with a double-double of 14 points and 17 boards.

Patrick Williams led the Bulls in the scoring column with 23 markers.

The Bucks thus forged a semifinals duel with the Boston Celtics, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in their first round encounter.