^

Sports

Bucks knock Bulls out of NBA playoffs to keep title defense alive

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 10:10am
Bucks knock Bulls out of NBA playoffs to keep title defense alive
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Troy Brown Jr. #7 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 27, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
STACY REVERE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks are moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals after closing out the Chicago Bulls in Game Five, 116-100, at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

A hot start that saw the Bucks ahead by twin-digits, 34-18, at the end of the first quarter gave way to the blowout win and en route to the Bulls' elimination.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks cruised in the game where they led almost all 48 minutes save for an early one-point lead in the early goings of the game.

At their most dominant, the Bucks were ahead by 29 points.

Antetokounmpo dropped 33 points on 11-of-15 shooting to pace his team to victory. He also had nine rebounds and three assists.

Bobby Portis played supporting role with a double-double of 14 points and 17 boards.

Patrick Williams led the Bulls in the scoring column with 23 markers.

The Bucks thus forged a semifinals duel with the Boston Celtics, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in their first round encounter.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto is Fans&rsquo; MVP

Sotto is Fans’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League following an...
Sports
fbtw

Brownlee back for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s likely the PBA second conference or Commissioner’s Cup will allow teams to once again bring in imports of up to 6-10 in height as has been the recent practice.
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Ateneo and Adamson share a rich basketball rivalry that not too many fans know.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto wins NBL poll for Fans' MVP

Kai Sotto wins NBL poll for Fans' MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) following...
Sports
fbtw

Lucky 13 for Eagles or Tams’ spoiler?

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Already at the doorstep of an outright finals berth, unscathed Ateneo collides with dangerous and streaking Far Eastern U today in the penultimate play date of the UAAP Season 84 eliminations at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yuka, Bianca brace for power duel in Palos Verdes golf tourney

Yuka, Bianca brace for power duel in Palos Verdes golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 22 minutes ago
The long hitters set off to dominate the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship, all eager and ready to launch their assault...
Sports
fbtw
Rivers defends NBA playoff record as Sixers prepare for Raptors

Rivers defends NBA playoff record as Sixers prepare for Raptors

29 minutes ago
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers defended his record in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as his team...
Sports
fbtw

Qualifier steals show

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Pioneer Pro Tibay started the day with a massive upset of heavily-favored Limitless App. By night, it ended as champion of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.
Sports
fbtw

Cardinals stay in hunt for ‘incentive’

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Mapua needed a big second-half push to turn back Lyceum, 75-65, yesterday and stay in contention for a twice-to-beat edge in the Final Four of the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.
Sports
fbtw

Heat down Hawks; Morant propels Grizzlies

10 hours ago
Victor Oladipo led the depleted Miami Heat to a series-clinching 97-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday as Ja Morant produced a dazzling late scoring spree to give Memphis a thrilling win over Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with