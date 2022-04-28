Obiena 'privileged' to represent Philippines as SEA Games flag-bearer

Ernest John Obiena from the Philippines, celebrates after winning in the men's pole vault athletics event at the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) in the athletics stadium in Clark City, Capas, Tarlac province north of Manila on December 7, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — After dealing with much controversy, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena is now zeroed in on bouncing back from a tumultuous couple of months ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May.

Aside from eyeing to defend his gold medal in pole vault, Obiena is given a special assignment — carrying the flag for the Philippine contingent in the opening ceremonies of the biennial games.

Obiena, who recently received the green light to play in the SEA Games with the Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association's endoresement, called the task an "honor".

"[I feel] privileged," Obiena said recently in a press conference organized by Summit Drinking Water.

"It's truly an honor, representing the Filipino athletes in such a competition," he added.

Obiena is one of the top athletes of the country, ranking 5th in the world in his discipline; him being the flag bearer for the Philippine contingent for Hanoi wouldn't be a hard sell.

But Obiena said getting the honor from Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz herself was something that made it even more exceptional.

"Ate Hidilyn just made it a little bit more special when she said [I] should be the one that the sole Olympic gold medalist of the country is saying that you should be the one to carry the flag in the Southeast Asian Games, that just makes it a bit more special," he said.

And though Obiena has been on many stages where he felt immense pressure, the pole vaulter admitted that being the center of attention for Team Philippines on May 12 gives him the jitters.

"Hopefully, I don't trip and fall," Obiena quipped lightly.

"I'll do my best in making sure that the flag is waving high and mighty," he added.

In the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Obiena set a record in men's pole vault with a 5.45m clearance.

Since then, Obiena's personal best has rose to 5.93m in outdoor pole vault, which is a new national and Asian record.

In indoor pole vault, Obiena is the holder of the national record at 5.91m.

With the numbers he has been logging recently, the Tokyo Olympics men's pole vault finalist will undoubtedly be a favorite to win gold once again.