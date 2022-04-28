Qualifier steals show

Pioneer emerges bewildered 3x3 champ

MANILA, Philippines — Pioneer Pro Tibay started the day with a massive upset of heavily-favored Limitless App. By night, it ended as champion of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.

Gaining strength from a big group of supporters, the Pro Tibay went on a rampage in the ultimate battle and put the icing on the cake with a 12-10 clincher over the Sista Super Sealers last night at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Gian Abrigo and Christian Rivera scored four apiece while Robin Roño and Carlo Escalambre chipped in two each as Pioneer sealed its spot in the summit propelled by a confidence-building 16-14 overtime toppling of top-seeded Limitless in the quarterfinals.

The squad of coach Lester del Rosario pulled off a similar 16-14 escape act in extra time over Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals.

“Laban lang kami, kung saan lang kami abutin ng effort namin. Pero talagang ginusto nila. Sabi ko lusutan lang natin Limitless then tignan natin kung saan tayo dadalhin,” said Del Rosario, whose team banked P750,000 after becoming the first guest team to reign supreme in the PBA 3x3.

Del Rosario turned emotional as he dedicated his biggest achievement to date to his late father, Aric del Rosario.

“Para sa kanya ito,” said the Pioneer mentor as he shed a tear.

Sista, which took down No. 2 seed TNT Tropang Giga in the semifinals, 13-12, on Jan Jamon’s buzzer-beating layup, settled for P250,000 runner-up prize.

The Gin Kings rounded out the podium finishers after beating TNT, 21-16, for the bronze worth P100,000.

TNT gunner Almond Vosotros, meanwhile, repeated as the Top Scorer of the Conference after amassing 360 points. He earned P30,000.

Pioneer made a big splash after yielding the spotlight to Limitless and the other heavyweights the entire tournament. Del Rosario’s charges haven’t won a leg yet, with their best finish being second place in the sixth stage of the Second Conference.

Pioneer rose to the top as a qualifier from Pool B, where it finished with a 1-1 card in group play during the finale’s fire-disrupted run last Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Pioneer tactician said the suspension of play proved beneficial to the team as it allowed them to “scout quarterfinal opponent Limitless a little bit more.”

Notes: Former Alaska players Allyn Bulanadi and Kevin Racal officially came on board new team Converge yesterday. Bulanadi, the Aces’ rookie shooter, inked a three-year deal with the FiberXers while Racal agreed to a one-year pact. The two joined Jeron Teng, Ben Adamos and Taylor Browne in the roster with live contracts.