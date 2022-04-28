Lucky 13 for Eagles or Tams’ spoiler?

MANILA, Philippines — Already at the doorstep of an outright finals berth, unscathed Ateneo collides with dangerous and streaking Far Eastern U today in the penultimate play date of the UAAP Season 84 eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles sport an immaculate 12-0 slate, and a victory over the No. 4 Tamaraws (6-6) at 4:30 p.m. would put them in prime position to sweep the two-round elims like they did in 2019 and head straight to the finals.

If that happens, the third and fourth-ranked teams square off for the right to face second-ranked and twice-to-beat University of the Philippines (10-2). The winner advances to the finals against Ateneo.

Ateneo’s last game in the elims on Sunday will be against UP, which will figure in a non-bearing game against ousted Santo Tomas (3-9) at 7 p.m. tonight.

Prior to that, National U (5-7) fights for dear life against winless University of the East (0-12) at 10 a.m. while Adamson (5-7) and La Salle (7-5) clash at 12:30 p.m. with huge Final Four implications on the line.

Three-time reigning champion Ateneo is not looking ahead of the situation.

“We still have games to go. We would love to feel confident in ourselves but there’s just still too much uncertainty in how we’ve played so far this year,” said coach Tab Baldwin, wary of their remaining challenges starting against the gritty FEU.

For its part, FEU is on a three-game win streak now at solo fourth spot. The momentum could serve the Tamaraws well against a mighty opponent that has won 38 straight games since 2018.

“It’s gonna be a tall order. Mahirap kalaban dahil di pa natatalo ang Ateneo pero bilog ang bola sabi nga nila. We’re gonna ride on this momentum and our confidence level,” said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

Incidentally, it was FEU that handed Ateneo its last defeat back in Season 81.

“Susubukan natin,” said Racela whose wards suffered a close 79-70 defeat in the first round against the Blue Eagles.