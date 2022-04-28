^

Sports

Lucky 13 for Eagles or Tams’ spoiler?

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Already at the doorstep of an outright finals berth, unscathed Ateneo collides with dangerous and streaking Far Eastern U today in the penultimate play date of the UAAP Season 84 eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles sport an immaculate 12-0 slate, and a victory over the No. 4 Tamaraws (6-6) at 4:30 p.m. would put them in prime position to sweep the two-round elims like they did in 2019 and head straight to the finals.

If that happens, the third and fourth-ranked teams square off for the right to face second-ranked and twice-to-beat University of the Philippines (10-2). The winner advances to the finals against Ateneo.

Ateneo’s last game in the elims on Sunday will be against UP, which will figure in a non-bearing game against ousted Santo Tomas (3-9) at 7 p.m. tonight.

Prior to that, National U (5-7) fights for dear life against winless University of the East (0-12) at 10 a.m. while Adamson (5-7) and La Salle (7-5) clash at 12:30 p.m. with huge Final Four implications on the line.

Three-time reigning champion Ateneo is not looking ahead of the situation.

“We still have games to go. We would love to feel confident in ourselves but there’s just still too much uncertainty in how we’ve played so far this year,” said coach Tab Baldwin, wary of their remaining challenges starting against the gritty FEU.

For its part, FEU is on a three-game win streak now at solo fourth spot. The momentum could serve the Tamaraws well against a mighty opponent that has won 38 straight games since 2018.

“It’s gonna be a tall order. Mahirap kalaban dahil di pa natatalo ang Ateneo pero bilog ang bola sabi nga nila. We’re gonna ride on this momentum and our confidence level,” said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

Incidentally, it was FEU that handed Ateneo its last defeat back in Season 81.

“Susubukan natin,” said Racela whose wards suffered a close 79-70 defeat in the first round against the Blue Eagles.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto wins NBL poll for Fans' MVP

Kai Sotto wins NBL poll for Fans' MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) following...
Sports
fbtw

Cone’s thrill and honor

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Now that the PBA Governors’ Cup trophy is safely tucked in Barangay Ginebra’s possession, coach Tim Cone opened up about what happened in the title series that ended in Game 6 at the MOA Arena last ...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio gives back to fans

Tenorio gives back to fans

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Right after Barangay Ginebra clinched the PBA Governors’ Cup finals in a Game 6 103-92 win over Meralco before 20,224...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles resume quest for outright UAAP finals berth

Eagles resume quest for outright UAAP finals berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Already at the doorstep of another outright finals berth, unscathed Ateneo aims to thrust its one foot inside when it collides...
Sports
fbtw
Torres, Sleat, Abarrientos carrying FEU in UAAP win streak

Torres, Sleat, Abarrientos carrying FEU in UAAP win streak

By Rick Olivares | 15 hours ago
Look who has barged into the playoff picture — the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Home bets yield to tough foreign foes

Home bets yield to tough foreign foes

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Philippine pairs of Eleanor Christine Inlayo and Susmita Angelique Ramos, and Airah Mae Albo and Thea Marie Pomar joined...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

Eala breaks into WTA Top 400

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala continued her climb in the Women’s Tennis Association ranking, barging inside the Top 400 for the first time...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto is Fans&rsquo; MVP

Sotto is Fans’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League following an...
Sports
fbtw

Qualifier steals show

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Pioneer Pro Tibay started the day with a massive upset of heavily-favored Limitless App. By night, it ended as champion of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.
Sports
fbtw

Cardinals stay in hunt for ‘incentive’

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Mapua needed a big second-half push to turn back Lyceum, 75-65, yesterday and stay in contention for a twice-to-beat edge in the Final Four of the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with