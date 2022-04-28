^

Cardinals stay in hunt for ‘incentive’

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua needed a big second-half push to turn back Lyceum, 75-65, yesterday and stay in contention for a twice-to-beat edge in the Final Four of the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Paolo Hernandez and Toby Agustin each fired 13 points while Brian Lacap chipped in 12 as the Cardinals improved to 7-2 while keeping their chances of claiming the other Final Four incentive.

But Mapua would need the help of Letran, which already booked the first semis advantage, as a San Beda loss to the Knights in their duel tomorrow at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan would forge a tie at second.

In this case, the Cardinals would clinch the No. 2 seed and the Final Four bonus since they beat the Lions, 68-54, last week.

In the other game, Arellano U turned back Jose Rizal U, 75-72, to clinch its fourth win in nine outings and a play-in spot.

Cardinals stay in hunt for 'incentive'

