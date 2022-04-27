^

Sen. Go, 'Frontliners' back SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes

April 27, 2022 | 11:27pm
Sen. Go, 'Frontliners' back SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes
Frontliners Ang Bida Partylist #111 first nominee Jayke Joson (left) and Sen. Bong Go

MANILA, Philippines – The 656-strong Filipino athlete contingent bound for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam got the full backing of Senate Committee Chairman Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go and Frontliners Ang Bida Partylist.

Go, known for being a sports aficionado and a supporter of Filipino athletes, believes the country’s top sports bets have what it takes to dominate and bring more gold medals in next month’s SEA Games.

“We, the Frontliners Ang Bida Partylist, salute Sen. Bong Go for supporting all the Filipino athletes particularly those who will compete in Hanoi, Vietnam SEA Games next month,” Frontliners Ang Bida Partylist #111 first nominee Jayke Joson said.

“We believe that our national athletes are also frontliners who never stop training and competing to continuously bring honor and pride to our country despite these trying times. We are inspired by Senator Go’s all-out support to the Filipino athletes,” he added.

After a successful campaign in the Tokyo Olympics in July last year where weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz ended the country’s 97-year Olympic gold medal drought, the Filipino athletes will be competing to 39 of 40 sports in the SEA Games from May 12-23.

Asian record holder EJ Obiena of pole vault, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist boxer Nesthy Petecio and Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial are part of the Philippine delegation supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Besides the athletes, Frontliners — one of the three party-list bets endorsed by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) of Sec. Alfonso Cusi — will push for the welfare of police, soldiers, doctors, nurses, barangay workers and food delivery boys, among others.

The other party-lists supported by the PDP are AKO OFW #10 and SANDUGO #77.

Go and the Frontliners have expressed their support to all the frontliners like security guards, medical staff, health workers, firemen and the media for their sacrifice during the height of COVID-19 pandemic since two years ago.
If successful in attaining a House seat, Frontliners said will pursue a bill on double-hazard pay, tax-free allowance, and free insurance policies for all frontliners, and the abolishment of the no pay, no work policy for sick frontliners.

“Just like the advocacy of Senator Bong Go, the Frontliners Ang Bida Partylist is very dedicated to public service and excellence to serve the people and the frontliners,” Joson said. “We are really inspired by Sen. Bong Go’s hard work and dedication.”

