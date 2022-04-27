Kai Sotto wins NBL poll for Fans' MVP

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) following an impressive debut season with the Adelaide 36ers buoyed by a massive support from passionate Filipino fans around the world.

The 7-foot-3 wunderkind bested his counterparts in an online poll by the NBL, which also named Sydney Kings ace Jaylen Adams as the Season MVP in a ceremony Wednesday.

Sotto followed Jerome Randle, Mitch Creek, Bryce Cotton and Scott Machado as recipients of the award that started in 2016.

The 19-year-old cager made the most out of his limited action (15.2 minutes) in his first year with Adelaide, tallying 7.52 points on 50-percent clip, 4.48 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 22 games.

Adelaide, however, missed the playoff cut at seventh place with a 10-18 card.

Sotto is yet to announce if he’s to stay with the 36ers in the NBL or test his fate in the NBA through the upcoming rookie draft on June 23.

So far though, Sotto is not included in the initial list of NBA draft applicants featuring 36 international players.

Four players from the NBL have applied for the draft in Luke Travers of the Perth Wildcats, Tom Digbeu of the Brisbane Bullets along with Hugo Besson and Ousmane Dieng of the New Zealand Breakers.