MPL PH revamps awards criteria for Season 9

MANILA, Philippines — With the playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 9 just a day away, Moonton Games has announced some changes in the awards criteria.

For each of the awards — Grand Final MVP, Team of the Season and Rookie of the Season — a point system will be used wherein judges will recommend three candidates for each category and will be submitted ranked from one to three with the top candidates receiving five points. Ranks two and three will receive three and one points respectively.

The point system for Best Casters/Panelists in English and Filipino will be split 50%-30%-20% among Moonton Games representatives, MPL-PH fans and Mineski Events Team and talent director.

The winners of the Grand Final MVP will be announced after the grand finals match on May 1. The Team of the Season will be announced on May 4 while Rookie of the Season will be announced on May 6. Voting for Best Casters/Panelists will start on May 2 until May 7.

The MPL-PH Season 9 playoffs will kick off Thursday, April 28, with ECHO facing Smart Omega at 4 p.m. and Nexplay EVOS against ONIC Philippines at 7 p.m.