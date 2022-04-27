^

Malixi misses US Women's Open target

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 10:55am
MANILA, Philippines – Her putts refusing to drop, Rianne Malixi dropped her bid for a US Women’s Open berth as she hobbled to joint 24th in the Soule Park qualifier with a pair of 73s in Ojai, California Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A triple bogey on the par-4 No. 2 somewhat portended the coming of a bumpy day for the 15-year-old Filipina shotmaker, who came into the 36-hole eliminations brimming with confidence after scoring a victory and posting a joint runner-up finish on the American Junior Golf Association the last three weeks.

She did bounce back from that early mishap with three straight birdies from No. 3 and went under with another birdie on the seventh. But she failed to get up-and-down on No. 8 and fumbled with two bogeys against a birdie in the last five holes for a 36-37.

The young ICTSI-backed star then failed to check a roller-coaster round in afternoon play, mixing four birdies with five bogeys for another one-over card and a 146 total.

She finished way behind fellow amateur Lauren Gomez of the US, who flashed top form all day to submit a pair of 68s and clinch the first of two slots staked in one of the 26 qualifying elims for the LPGA Tour’s second major slated June 2-5 in North Carolina with a 136 total.

Swede Linnea Johansson birdied the last hole to shoot a 67 and book the other berth with a 137.

“She had too many three-putts,” said Malixi’s father Roy.

Just five down after the morning play, Malixi failed to solve the tough second hole and holed out with a bogye but rebounded with three birdies against a bogey in the last five holes at the front. But hobbled by shaky putting, she bogeyed three of the first five holes at the back and never recovered although she holed out with a birdie to save a 35-38.

Meanwhile, Malixi heads to Georgia to take another crack at a AJGA crown in the Rome Junior Classic, which reels off Friday at the Coosa Country Club in Rome.

The Southeast Asian Games-bound Malixi won the Thunderbird All Star in Phoenix but blew a four-stroke lead in the final round and wound up joint second in the PING Heather Farr Classic in Arizona.

After the Rome Classic, she flies back home to join Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson in the final stretch of their buildup for the Hanoi SEAG where they will try to defend the two crowns won by now pro Bianca Pagdanganan (individual), Go and Abby Arevalo in the 2019 edition of the regional biennial games at Luisita.

