Abanda stars anew as Knights gain twice-to-beat Final Four edge

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando came through with another MVP performance as Letran survived San Sebastian, 73-69, on Tuesday to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Abando did almost everything with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block to power the Knights to their eighth straight victory and closer to sweeping the elimination round.

“We were nervous about San Sebastian because we knew they will really grind out to get the win,” said the University of Santo Tomas transferee.

The reigning titlist could clinch the Final Four incentive if it could hurdle archrival San Beda Friday at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Stags capped their campaign with a 3-6 slate.

SSC’s JM Calma had the better individual game with 22 points, 14 boards and two blocks but it wasn’t enough to overcome a deeper Letran side as the latter drew solid efforts from Louie Sangalang and Jeo Ambohot, who had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The scores

Letran 73 – Abando 18, Sangalang 12, Ambohot 11, Paraiso 10, Caralipio 6, Olivario 5, Javillonar 4, Mina 4, Reyson 3, Yu 0, Fajarito 0

San Sebastian 69 – Calma 22, Abarquez 9, Altamirano 8, Villapando 7, Are 6, Desoyo 5, Dela Cruz 5, Cosari 4, Shanoda 2, Calahat 1, Concha 0, Felebrico 0, Loristo 0, Re. Gabat 0

Quarterscores: 12-14; 32-24; 55-44; 73-69